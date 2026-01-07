Details: I already have the MT4 Manager (mt4man.exe). I need a specialist to provide and setup a Local MT4 Server (mt4srv.exe) on my machine.
Specification
Details: I already have the MT4 Manager (mt4man.exe). I need a specialist to provide and setup a Local MT4 Server (mt4srv.exe) on my machine.
Requirements:
1. Full directory structure (config, history, bases).
2. Ability to manage local accounts (Create, Deposit, Withdraw).
3. Ability to modify trades and account names for educational/testing purposes.
4. Permanent license for local usage.
Please let me know if you can provide the server files and assist with the initial configuration.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
298
28%
Arbitration
33
24% / 61%
Overdue
9
3%
Loaded
2
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
20
10%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
5
20% / 40%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
35
34%
Arbitration
5
0% / 80%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
7
Rating
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
8
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
EA grid hunter 30 - 200 USD1. Platform & Environment Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 ONLY) Language: MQL5 Account type: ECN / Netting or Hedging Designed for broker rebate/commission return programs No DLLs, no external dependencies 2. Strategy Overview The EA is a high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor focused on maximizing the number of trades with minimal price movement, where the main source of profitability is broker rebate rather than market
Pazuzu 30+ USDgenerate or create me a python coded file that has mql5 language requirements for a trading bot under the following instructions. the bot must execute trades if necessary the bot must trade 24/7 the bot must trade gold and currency the bot must make unlimited profit hourly the bot must enter market with caution after market analysis of 98 percent of clear trade
Project information
Budget
150+ USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0