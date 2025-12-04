Specification

Hey, I’m looking to do the following and was wondering if you can help: I want clients to securely connect their trading accounts to our dashboard so they can see everything in real time: PnL, balance, open positions, trade history, and performance metrics. The client experience should be extremely simple: they log in, connect their account through a secure authentication flow, and then manage everything from our dashboard. The core of the platform is a fully cloud-based copy-trading engine that does not rely on NinjaTrader at all. A master account will run our automated strategy through our own infrastructure, and clients will be able to turn copying on or off with a single toggle inside the app. Once connected, their account should mirror the master trades instantly with its own risk settings—without needing NT8, without needing a VPS, and without running any software locally. Here’s how i envision the architecture. When the master account enters, modifies, or exits a trade, our system will capture every event inside our own cloud environment. These trade events will be sent to a central copy-engine service. The copy-engine will determine, based on each follower’s rules, how to translate the master’s trade into the appropriate orders for that specific follower account (size scaling, custom risk, limits, etc.). From there, the orders will be routed directly to each follower account through broker or prop-firm APIs, using API keys, OAuth tokens, or whatever authentication method their API supports. No NT8, no terminals, no VPS clients have to run. This means the execution layer is powered entirely through direct API integration with the connected brokers/props. Over time we can expand to support multiple brokers, multiple prop firms, and potentially a marketplace of master strategies the client can subscribe to. Security and reliability must be built into the foundation. All API keys must be stored securely. All events and actions should be logged. Latency should be minimal. And we need safety controls throughout the system, including per-account drawdown limits, max daily loss controls, kill switches, and audit trails. The platform has to be architected for scale from day one. My intention is to onboard a large number of accounts and partners, and we need an infrastructure that can support hundreds or thousands of follower accounts copying from a master strategy without fail.

