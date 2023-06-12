Indicators: Tipu Renko Live - page 2
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Hi
is this indicator also available as non repainting indicator? This version was repainted. and not to use as a filter for EA.
Cincerely
janwan
Hi
is this indicator also available as non repainting indicator? This version was repainted. and not to use as a filter for EA.
Cincerely
janwan
Hi Kallem, I really like your indy , but i find something strange: I load it on two charts of the same pair , with the same settings , but one is not showing the bricks??
Thanks for your response!
Yes, the terminal was open during the NY session and i was logged in to my account. Same settings (box mode: close, renko mark: brick, renko size: 50)
If I use the high low box mode , it will repaint the current candle? Please forgive me if that's a stupid question , but i don't have experience trading with renko charts.
Thanks for your response!
Yes, the terminal was open during the NY session and i was logged in to my account. Same settings (box mode: close, renko mark: brick, renko size: 50)
If I use the high low box mode , it will repaint the current candle? Please forgive me if that's a stupid question , but i don't have experience trading with renko charts.
I think I know why your boxes are not being populated. When you load symbol for which history is missing, the boxes break. Try changing periods e.g. if you are on Daily chart, change to H1 and back to D1, that will re-initialize indicator using the latest price history of the symbol.
No question is stupid, we are all learning here. The indicator is repainting whether you use it in Close or High/Low mode.
Hi, thanks for the indicator.
I am new to this whole mql4 knowledge. Any idea how to make this into an expert? for example, I want to make an order when just before an alert is send out.
However, I received the error message 'tipu_renko" is not expert and cannot be executed.
Sorry for the stupid question, hope you could assist me a bit here.
Hi, thanks for the indicator.
I am new to this whole mql4 knowledge. Any idea how to make this into an expert? for example, I want to make an order when just before an alert is send out.
However, I received the error message 'tipu_renko" is not expert and cannot be executed.
Sorry for the stupid question, hope you could assist me a bit here.
Yes, this is an indicator. You should create an Expert Advisor and use this indicator for buy sell signal. For example, for 20 pips Renko box, you can use the following code. There are excellent resources including articles here at mql5.com that will help convert an indicator to an expert adviser.
Hi Kaleem, It worked! changing the time frame did the trick.
I've read the chapter about Renko and Kagi charts in the Steve Nison book. The important thing is to find the correct box size for each pair and commodity.
About the repainting: You comment in a previous post that the indi is not repainting (2016.06.28 02:56) , i run the indi in visual mode and with an indicator tester and it doesn't seem to redraw the bricks after the candle is close.
If the Renko rules are correct, you are not using time or price, and if the indi repaints , it loses one of the advantages of renko charts (finding reverse points).