renko street trend no repaint version
Mohamed Anis:
hello everyone,
renko street trend is really interesting indicator when it is combined with renko chart, but it sometimes repaints, it is a signal bars indicator as you can see in the photo,
so i am asking if there are no repainting version ?
or if someone can recode it?
it needs only one line of code to force the indicator not to change values after the time frame bar is closed.
i tested it manually and it is really dependable.
i attached the indicator if someone can use it for updating, thank you .
Nobody can access the code from ex4 file format and nobody want it too even
then,when it will be recode the way not to repaint,it will be turn into no longer interesting/attractive as now
It is based on high low prices and when a new high or low price is bigger/smaller than the previous it will repaint.
The original name is super signal.
thank you friends, i understand it now.
timmyhanke:Hello Bro, what indicators does the renko_street trend use to generate its green and red bars? I want to code an MT5 version.
It is based on high low prices and when a new high or low price is bigger/smaller than the previous it will repaint.
It is based on high low prices and when a new high or low price is bigger/smaller than the previous it will repaint.
The original name is super signal.
Please any renko stress Trend mql4 file please send
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hello everyone,
renko street trend is really interesting indicator when it is combined with renko chart, but it sometimes repaints, it is a signal bars indicator as you can see in the photo,
so i am asking if there are no repainting version ?
or if someone can recode it?
it needs only one line of code to force the indicator not to change values after the time frame bar is closed.
i tested it manually and it is really dependable.
i attached the indicator if someone can use it for updating, thank you .