Indicators: Tipu Renko Live - page 4
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Dear Kaleem
Would you please change this indicator a little bit so that it does not draw the most recent box on the chart because it redraws and gives false signals. I would also be grateful if you make the indicator gives signals when the boxes changes their level not their colour.
Yours,
Medhat
Dear Kaleem
Would you please change this indicator a little bit so that it does not draw the most recent box on the chart because it redraws and gives false signals. I would also be grateful if you make the indicator gives signals when the boxes changes their level not their colour.
Yours,
Medhat
HI Medhat, thank you for your interest in my products. The boxes are only formed when the candle has closed below or above the renko chart size. None of the boxes repaint. If you like to get alerts for every box regardless of the colors you will need to change codes in lines 183-199. The current logic says if(dSignalBuffer[0] == OP_BUY) on row 183. You need to change this to if(bBuy). This needs to be repeated for Sell logic. Please note that this code was published to users who would like to learn to code and take the code as is. Unfortunately, I will not be releasing any updates and I will not make any changes to this code due to my limited schedule.
HI Medhat, thank you for your interest in my products. The boxes are only formed when the candle has closed below or above the renko chart size. None of the boxes repaint. If you like to get alerts for every box regardless of the colors you will need to change codes in lines 183-199. The current logic says if(dSignalBuffer[0] == OP_BUY) on row 183. You need to change this to if(bBuy). This needs to be repeated for Sell logic. Please note that this code was published to users who would like to learn to code and take the code as is. Unfortunately, I will not be releasing any updates and I will not make any changes to this code due to my limited schedule.
Thank you so much for your reply. Maybe, I did not make myself clear enough. I do not want to get alerts for every box, but rather when the boxes leave the current level as in the attached picture. could you please tell me what are the necessary changes I can make to the code to achieve this.
Thank you so much.
sincerely,
Medhat
Hi, i would like to implement your indicator into my strategy - to do this all i need to know is what the previous block was, either blue or red. So, if i'm short i will stay short until the previous block is painted blue, then i would exit.
And for entry i would enter Long if the last bock was blue..OR enter short if the last block was red.
Im using the code below but the signal dont seam to match the chart.
When i look at the chart i can visually see that the last block is maybe blur but the trend says red.
Hi Marco vd Heijden I don't think i understand you reply.
My goal is to buy all the green and short all the reds (obviously i will loose trades as the colour changes), i don't actually don't need to see the visual chart i just need to use the values in my EA.
Hello,
Sorry for my late comment on this indicator which is to me very interesting and a fine piece of work, I would have modified the line
" dOpenR = open[limit];"
by :
dOpenR = NormalizeDouble(MathFloor(open[limit] / NormalizeDouble(iRenkoSize * 10*Point, Digits)) * NormalizeDouble(iRenkoSize * 10*Point, Digits), Digits);
I was wondering why the indicator (by looking at the prices level of the rectangles) was a little shifted in the prices. The answer is to seek in the fact that with dOpenR = open[limit]; , the indicator looks for the first open level and then calculates the renko levels every multiple of iRenkoSize (in pips). So if you start with a "round" value, it is all OK, but if you start with a 7 for example as last digit, the Renko will not be the correct ones. That may be the reason why some people noticed a "repaint" for this indicator.
Hey @Kaleem Haider I am supper excited about this indicator. It can be life changing for me if you do little bit change. Can the plotting method update on the basis of ATR (MTF) based? Because it seems out of chart on metal or other high volatile pair! Should be non-repainting.
Thanks for your creation!