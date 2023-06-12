Indicators: Tipu Renko Live - page 3
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Hi Kaleem, It worked! changing the time frame did the trick.
I've read the chapter about Renko and Kagi charts in the Steve Nison book. The important thing is to find the correct box size for each pair and commodity.
About the repainting: You comment in a previous post that the indi is not repainting (2016.06.28 02:56) , i run the indi in visual mode and with an indicator tester and it doesn't seem to redraw the bricks after the candle is close.
If the Renko rules are correct, you are not using time or price, and if the indi repaints , it loses one of the advantages of renko charts (finding reverse points).
Tipu Renko Live:
Author: Kaleem Haider
Can you make every bricks alert? I need this option. The indicator is good
Sure please find the following code and replace dSignalBuffer[0] with dTrendBuffer[0]
Sure please find the following code and replace dSignalBuffer[0] with dTrendBuffer[0]
sorry i think i express myself wrongly. i mean when bricks closed alert me buy or sell. in every bricks.... but it alerts when bar closed . i dont want it i want only bricks.... if you can do every bricks alert, i can pay for this.
sorry i think i express myself wrongly. i mean when bricks closed alert me buy or sell. in every bricks.... but it alerts when bar closed . i dont want it i want only bricks.... if you can do every bricks alert, i can pay for this.
thank you for your generosity, I am not looking for monetary value for this part of my work, that is the reason I shared for free. You are looking for an alert at the beginning of the brick and not the close of the brick. Is that correct?
thank you for your generosity, I am not looking for monetary value for this part of my work, that is the reason I shared for free. You are looking for an alert at the beginning of the brick and not the close of the brick. Is that correct?
thank you for helping to me. i do not understand mql4 coding. i only need when brick say buy alert me and wait for other brick alert to me. like that brick buy alert then brick buy alert then brick sell alert and brick sell alert. in every brick. thanks again.
thank you for your generosity, I am not looking for monetary value for this part of my work, that is the reason I shared for free. You are looking for an alert at the beginning of the brick and not the close of the brick. Is that correct?
i did this work thank you so much. the problem solved. you created a good indicator. thanks again
On some charts when I load the indicator I get these black lines. They're easy to hide (just set color to 'none') but I was wondering if they are actually signalling something? I don't detect the pattern.
Hi Kaleen, excellent work, Thanks You. the indicator works fine, I made a little change on the Y coordinate of the label, because when I am using a EA , the name of the "Renko size" is above the name of the AE,
Hi Kaleen, excellent work, Thanks You. the indicator works fine, I made a little change on the Y coordinate of the label, because when I am using a EA , the name of the "Renko size" is above the name of the AE,