Strategy Tester questions
1. Visual mode will be later
2. Simultaneous using of many cores is available with optimization only
3,4. I don't understand what do you mean
5. Results tab appears left of Balance/Equity Graph tab after end of single test
6. History center is on your client terminal. Open monthly graph and scroll it. You can do it with mql5 script
Let me explain 3 and 4.
3. Why gaps in the data.
As you see, the EA jumps from 15:44 on 5th of april to 20:59... so about 5 hours gap , with no explanation ! (and it's not the only place, happens all over)
4. Inconsistent runs
Well, if it is to make a mistake, why at the second run doesn't it make the mistake identically, jumping from 15:44 to 20:59, instead of this, jumps from 14:11 to 19:23 (!?)
void OnTick() { double eurusd_bid,eurusd_ask,usdchf_bid,usdchf_ask; datetime t; t=TimeCurrent(); eurusd_bid=SymbolInfoDouble("EURUSD",SYMBOL_BID); eurusd_ask=SymbolInfoDouble("EURUSD",SYMBOL_ASK); usdchf_bid=SymbolInfoDouble("USDCHF",SYMBOL_BID); usdchf_ask=SymbolInfoDouble("USDCHF",SYMBOL_ASK); Print(TimeToString(t,TIME_DATE)," ",TimeToString(t,TIME_SECONDS)," : ",eurusd_bid," ",usdchf_bid); return; }
I'll add more questions:
7. Give a script sample for history scrolling (not visual, for download issues only)
8. Will there be any function to simulate withdrawals ?
I'll add another question, that stroke me this morning:
9. Will be possible to backtest multiple experts at once ?
If the OnTick() would have been working in a symbol-advise style, multiple expert backtesting wouldn't be needed.
However, given that, in order to receive tick events on multiple pairs you have to run multiple experts that send OnChartEvent() events to a master EA, the tester must be able to run multiple experts at once.
Probably, however, results would be a flop, because inventing ticks on a sub-minute timeframe would most likely have no connection to the results obtained on forward testing, still I believe this facility should exist .
Or, make OnTick() receive tick events for more symbols at once (however, perhaps this functionality will exist when OnBookEvent will work...)
2. Simultaneous using of many cores is available with optimization only
I suppose it will run as some other software multi cpu i use:
you can dedicate 1 whole cpu (99%) only to task mt5, but never both.
While 1 cpu is 99% on the mt5, the other will keep up the Windows system.
You will never have 200% cpu on mt5.
This is the dual processing core has been developed for.
7. Sample script at the bottom of page https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series/timeseries_access
8. There is TesterWithdrawal function, but it isn't implemented yet. Will be soon
9. No. But You can use loop with Sleep(50) to check for new ticks
- www.mql5.com
Thanks Stringo, but please tell me about points 3 and 4. Why does it jumps hours ? Could it have been that the specific history was not loaded at that time in the windows that I had scrolled on the screen?
1. Visual mode will be later
2. Simultaneous using of many cores is available with optimization only
3,4. I don't understand what do you mean
5. Results tab appears left of Balance/Equity Graph tab after end of single test
6. History center is on your client terminal. Open monthly graph and scroll it. You can do it with mql5 script
why don't show result tab at the same time,it cause don't know my ea generate trades or not !
also , when i test Moving Average ea come from mt5
the Start button don't change to Stop button ,it let us puzzle that: "Do the ea is testing? "
Hi , i tested sample macd, but nothing seem to be happen, the "cancel" button appear, but the process bar is not running at all..i looked at the journal tab, and i see this error, how am i able to fix it ?
RH 0 Tester 12:43:10 EURUSD,M15: testing of Experts\Examples\MACD\MACD Sample.ex5 from 2009.10.08 00:00 to 2010.04.25 00:00 started
HI 0 Core 1 12:43:10 Agent process started
LR 0 Core 1 12:43:10 Connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
QJ 2 Core 1 12:43:20 No connection
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1. Where is the visual mode?
2. Where it allows to select cores?
If I select core 2, then core 2 is used, core 1 is abandoned.
3. Why gaps in the data?
EA ran on EURUSD M1 ; Display is date, time, EURUSD bid, USDCHF bid.
4. Inconsistent runs? This is another run:
Not only that, but sometimes in a few quotes already finishes a day...
5. Where are the Results and Report tabs ?
6. And, to quote ckingher , where is the history center?