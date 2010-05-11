Strategy Tester questions - page 2
5. Results tab appears left of Balance/Equity Graph tab after end of single test
Wrong Results tab
the Results tab shuld cntain information like below picture
now the MT5's result tab doing what the report tab do in MT4
Right mouse click - context menu - choose deals, orders or deals and orders
Oh, right click on the result tab in strategy tester of MT5
I found it
thanks, stringo