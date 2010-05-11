Strategy Tester questions - page 2

New comment
 
stringo:

 

5. Results tab appears left of Balance/Equity Graph tab after end of single test

 

Wrong Results tab

the  Results tab shuld cntain information like below picture

 

now the MT5's result tab doing what the report tab do in MT4

 
kelly:

Wrong Results tab

the  Results tab shuld cntain information like below picture

 

now the MT5's result tab doing what the report tab do in MT4

Right mouse click - context menu - choose deals, orders or deals and orders
 
stringo:
Right mouse click - context menu - choose deals, orders or deals and orders

Oh, right click on the result tab in strategy tester of MT5

I found it 

thanks, stringo 

12
New comment