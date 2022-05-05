Questions,bugs disсussing - page 2
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I can't(want?). That's why I will report here.
Maybe sometimes developers will read topic.
Initialization of the array using ArrayInitialize(array, init_val) doesn't mean the initialization with the same value of reserve elements allocated for this array. At further expanding of the array using the ArrayResize() function, the elements will be added at the end of the array, their values will be undefined and in most cases will not be equal to init_value.
It's working as documented :
You can choose to specify for a custom indicator your own empty value of the indicator, when the indicator shouldn't be drawn in the chart. Use the PlotIndexSetDouble()function with the PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE modifier.
I set PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE=EMPTY_VALUE
If I do not set to some of indicator buffer some value to some element of buffer it must be EMPTY_VALUE.
(like in mql4)
You can choose to specify for a custom indicator your own empty value of the indicator, when the indicator shouldn't be drawn in the chart. Use the PlotIndexSetDouble()function with the PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE modifier.
I set PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE=EMPTY_VALUE
If I do not set to some of indicator buffer some value to some element of buffer it must be EMPTY_VALUE.
(like in mql4)
I have never seen that, you are somewhat stubborn.
And you are wrong, all values of a buffer must be explicitly set, also in mql4.
Any variable can be initialized during definition. If a variable is not initialized explicitly, the value stored in this variable can be any. Implicit initialization is not used.
I will not lost more time to answer you, I strongly suggest you to read the documentation.
How to hide data of buffers from window?
...
And you are wrong, all values of a buffer must be explicitly set, also in mql4.
...
No. In mql4 when new bar comes it automaticly sets EMPTY_VALUE to it(or value of SetIndexEmptyValue()).
In mql4 if you do not set anything to element of fuffer it means that element will have EMPTY_VALUE (or value of SetIndexEmptyValue()).
And it is ok.
Create by Visual studio 2015 dll file. There is one function. calcul(int int)
It calculates summ of 2 numbers.
Project c++ dll x86 (and 64 try's too)
2016.03.06 13:38:22.631 Cannot call 'Dll1_64.dll::calcul', 'Dll1_64.dll' is not loaded
2016.03.06 13:38:22.631 prob EURUSD,H4: unresolved import function call
Am I must found all this dll's?
Is there a function to fined max-min prices from date to date(not bars)?