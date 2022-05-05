Questions,bugs disсussing

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[Deleted]  
So, lets begin.
[Deleted]  

Indicators in separate window shows 0 instead of EMPTY_VALUE after 1-st tick.

Files:
fractalsi_e_.mq5  4 kb
[Deleted]  

How to hide data of buffers from window?

(and Name?) 

 

 

Here you are.

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDCAD, M1, 2016.03.04

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

USDCAD, M1, 2016.03.04, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


Files:
fractalsi_e_.mq5  4 kb
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:

Here you are.


Thank you, but it is not solutions.

1) If I press ctrl+D than I can't see data of buffers.

2) You just add to set last bar EMPTY_VALUE. Question is opened. Why buffers show 0 if not set anything to them on last bar? 

 
Vasyl Nosal:

Thank you, but it is not solutions.

1) If I press ctrl+D than I can't see data of buffers.

That's a solution to what you asked, not to what you think you asked.

2) You just add to set last bar EMPTY_VALUE. Question is opened. Why buffers show 0 if not set anything to them on last bar? 

Because the loop never set last candle value :

   for(i=limit;i<rates_total-3 && !IsStopped();i++)

and unset value are undefined.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:
That's a solution to what you asked, not to what you think you asked.

Because the loop never set last candle value :

and unset value are undefined.

So why 0?

We initialize buffers like empty_value

Or you not agree that it is bug? 

 
Vasyl Nosal:

So why 0?

We initialize buffers like empty_value

Or you not agree that it is bug? 

It's a bug in your code.
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:
It's a bug in your code.

:)))

ok. Will not waste your time. Maybe somebody else will unswer. 

 

P.S. It is not my code. It is code of MQL5. 

 
Vasyl Nosal:

:)))

ok. Will not waste your time. Maybe somebody else will unswer.

I already answered.

 

P.S. It is not my code. It is code of MQL5. 

Doesn't matter, this code is bugged.

EDIT: If you are thinking it's an MT5/mql5 bug you should report it to ServiceDesk, not to the forum.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:
I already answered.

Doesn't matter, this code is bugged.

EDIT: If you are thinking it's an MT5/mql5 bug you should report it to ServiceDesk, not to the forum.

I can't(want?). That's why I will report here. 

Maybe sometimes developers will read topic. 

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