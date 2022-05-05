Questions,bugs disсussing
How to hide data of buffers from window?
(and Name?)
Here you are.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
Here you are.
Thank you, but it is not solutions.
1) If I press ctrl+D than I can't see data of buffers.
2) You just add to set last bar EMPTY_VALUE. Question is opened. Why buffers show 0 if not set anything to them on last bar?
Thank you, but it is not solutions.
1) If I press ctrl+D than I can't see data of buffers.
2) You just add to set last bar EMPTY_VALUE. Question is opened. Why buffers show 0 if not set anything to them on last bar?
Because the loop never set last candle value :
for(i=limit;i<rates_total-3 && !IsStopped();i++)
and unset value are undefined.
That's a solution to what you asked, not to what you think you asked.
Because the loop never set last candle value :
and unset value are undefined.
So why 0?
We initialize buffers like empty_value.
Or you not agree that it is bug?
So why 0?
We initialize buffers like empty_value.
Or you not agree that it is bug?
It's a bug in your code.
:)))
ok. Will not waste your time. Maybe somebody else will unswer.
P.S. It is not my code. It is code of MQL5.
:)))
ok. Will not waste your time. Maybe somebody else will unswer.
P.S. It is not my code. It is code of MQL5.
Doesn't matter, this code is bugged.
EDIT: If you are thinking it's an MT5/mql5 bug you should report it to ServiceDesk, not to the forum.
I already answered.
Doesn't matter, this code is bugged.
EDIT: If you are thinking it's an MT5/mql5 bug you should report it to ServiceDesk, not to the forum.
I can't(want?). That's why I will report here.
Maybe sometimes developers will read topic.
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