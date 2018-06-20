Error to use a function inside a DLL - Unresolved import function call

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I created a dll called spintaxx.dll in C# using Visual Studio 2017, my project there was compiled correctly  using RGiesecke.DllExport to access externally. The problem is when I create my EA and try to call the function it doesn't work, say that the function cannot be find.

Error in ExpertAdvisor tab.


Error in a dll dependent of the dll that I created.

Anyone already have this problem and can help me?

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