Questions,bugs disсussing - page 3

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[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:

Thank you.

But this function copy highs of bars.

I need to know highest price from time to time. It can be in 1 bar. 

 
Vasyl Nosal:

Thank you.

But this function copy highs of bars.

It is just and example.

I need to know highest price from time to time. It can be in 1 bar. 

Please give an example of what you need.
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:

It is just and example.

Please give an example of what you need.

current H4 bar EURUSD open at time 04:00

I want to know highest price of EURUSD from 3:40 to 4:20

 

CopyHigh can be used only M1 highs of bars. But there will be no exectly ticks values. 

 
Vasyl Nosal:

current H4 bar EURUSD open at time 04:00

I want to know highest price of EURUSD from 3:40 to 4:20

 

CopyHigh can be used only M1 highs of bars. But there will be no exectly ticks values. 

Then you need to recorded the ticks.
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:
Then you need to recorded the ticks.

I know. Thats why I asked about function

And I think that it will be better if your function count ticks not bars. 

[Deleted]  

Bug. I wrote about it 2 mounthes ago. 

But seems developers are very buzy :D))))))) 

 

mt4 After attaching any template.(scale prices) 

 

 
Vasyl Nosal:

Bug. I wrote about it 2 mounthes ago. 

But seems developers are very buzy :D))))))) 

 

mt4 After attaching any template.(scale prices) 

 

what bug ? I don't get it.
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:
what bug ? I don't get it.
Do you see Bid like 1.12692 or like 1.126?
 
Vasyl Nosal:
Do you see Bid like 1.12692 or like 1.126?
I was thinking your screenshot was cut.
[Deleted]  
Vasyl Nosal:

Bug. I wrote about it 2 mounthes ago. 

But seems developers are very buzy :D))))))) 

 

mt4 After attaching any template.(scale prices) 

 

6 mounths...

 Another bug.

 

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