Questions,bugs disсussing - page 3
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Thank you.
But this function copy highs of bars.
I need to know highest price from time to time. It can be in 1 bar.
Thank you.
But this function copy highs of bars.
It is just and example.
I need to know highest price from time to time. It can be in 1 bar.
It is just and example.Please give an example of what you need.
current H4 bar EURUSD open at time 04:00
I want to know highest price of EURUSD from 3:40 to 4:20
CopyHigh can be used only M1 highs of bars. But there will be no exectly ticks values.
current H4 bar EURUSD open at time 04:00
I want to know highest price of EURUSD from 3:40 to 4:20
CopyHigh can be used only M1 highs of bars. But there will be no exectly ticks values.
Then you need to recorded the ticks.
I know. Thats why I asked about function.
And I think that it will be better if your function count ticks not bars.
Bug. I wrote about it 2 mounthes ago.
But seems developers are very buzy :D)))))))
mt4 After attaching any template.(scale prices)
Bug. I wrote about it 2 mounthes ago.
But seems developers are very buzy :D)))))))
mt4 After attaching any template.(scale prices)
what bug ? I don't get it.
Do you see Bid like 1.12692 or like 1.126?
Bug. I wrote about it 2 mounthes ago.
But seems developers are very buzy :D)))))))
mt4 After attaching any template.(scale prices)
6 mounths...
Another bug.