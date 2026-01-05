Discussion of article "New Article Publishing System at the MQL5.community" - page 7

Hello,
I'm attempting to submit an outline for an article for review. I've read the article here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/408. The outline is in the editor, ready for review. I hit the "send for review" button. I get the error "Article length of 1.5 pages is too low."
The documentation states an article needs 5 pages minimum, but nothing is stated regarding outline length. 

Is there another method to submitting an outline? To which of the moderators can i send a private message? 

Thanks in advance for the help.
 
Usually you ask here if the topic would be of interest, provide an outline of the topic. If the admin approves the topic, then you write the article.

I can see the text created by AI. The topic itself will be interesting if it is written in human language and for people

This article is about the application of Digital Signal Processing (DSP) in trading. It identifies the main problems associated with market noise and the limitations of traditional technical analysis such as lag filters. The paper proposes DSP as a tool for extracting meaningful information from noisy data, promising traders clearer market insights and improved trading decisions.

Of interest to traders is the move from time domain analysis, which makes it difficult to identify cycles and repeating patterns, to the frequency domain, where time series can be decomposed into component frequencies. Understanding waveforms and market cycles helps to distinguish trends from recurring fluctuations, which facilitates more accurate analyses.

In addition, the article highlights the dangers of aliasing and distortion leading to false signals and inaccurate indicators, increasing risk. The conclusion invites traders to further explore DSP techniques to develop more effective trading strategies. This provision of theory with practical applications makes the article particularly valuable for traders seeking to improve their strategies.


 
Rashid Umarov #:

I can see the text created by AI. The topic itself will be interesting if it is written in human language and for people

Thank you for the reply. 
I want to make sure I understand the process: you used AI to parse and summarize the outline? Is that correct?

The goal of this project to make the advanced concepts of DSP understandable and relatable. To that effect, it will be written in plain English, with examples and analogies to communicate the concepts.

Thanks for your assistance.

 
Kyle Young Sangster #:
The goal of this project is to make advanced DSP concepts understandable and accessible. To this end, it will be written in plain English, with examples and analogies to convey the concepts.

Thanks for your help.

OK, go ahead and write it. Let's see what you come up with

 
I want to write an article about fair value gaps and trading in fair value gaps  using order blocks breakers and market structure shifts,this article will describe different types of fair value gaps how they can be validated and how to execute trades on them and also what to expect at fair value gaps I would appreciate if any moderator would approve this topic so that I can begin immidiately 
 
  1. We moderators can't do that,
  2. Go to https://www.mql5.com/en/articles
    in the top right-hand corner it says: "New article" or "Add new article".
  3. Click on it and then you can start the procedure there.
"We recommend you to immediately submit article Plan for moderator for review and approval." where do I Do this because I  cant  see where I can for it to be approved
 

There's a command called "submit for inspection."


 
Before you write an article, do a site search on this topic. For example, articles like this are found here.

This will give you an understanding of :

  • how articles should be written
  • what topics have already been covered
