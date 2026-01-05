Discussion of article "New Article Publishing System at the MQL5.community" - page 7
I'm attempting to submit an outline for an article for review. I've read the article here: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/408. The outline is in the editor, ready for review. I hit the "send for review" button. I get the error "Article length of 1.5 pages is too low."
The documentation states an article needs 5 pages minimum, but nothing is stated regarding outline length.
Is there another method to submitting an outline? To which of the moderators can i send a private message?
Thanks in advance for the help.
Usually you ask here if the topic would be of interest, provide an outline of the topic. If the admin approves the topic, then you write the article.
I can see the text created by AI. The topic itself will be interesting if it is written in human language and for people
Of interest to traders is the move from time domain analysis, which makes it difficult to identify cycles and repeating patterns, to the frequency domain, where time series can be decomposed into component frequencies. Understanding waveforms and market cycles helps to distinguish trends from recurring fluctuations, which facilitates more accurate analyses.
In addition, the article highlights the dangers of aliasing and distortion leading to false signals and inaccurate indicators, increasing risk. The conclusion invites traders to further explore DSP techniques to develop more effective trading strategies. This provision of theory with practical applications makes the article particularly valuable for traders seeking to improve their strategies.
I can see the text created by AI. The topic itself will be interesting if it is written in human language and for people
OK, go ahead and write it. Let's see what you come up with
in the top right-hand corner it says: "New article" or "Add new article".
There's a command called "submit for inspection."
Before you write an article, do a site search on this topic. For example, articles like this are found here.
This will give you an understanding of :