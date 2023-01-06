iCustom Problem
I think you are referencing the resource incorrectly. It should be ...
... #resource "\\Indicators\\Example.ex5" ... Example_handle = iCustom(_Symbol, _Period, "::Indicators\\Example"); ...
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Fernando, you are the best! Indeed, here was the mistake that I was committing.
And now I have received this error, which I can't understand
test on EURUSD,H1 (netting)
CS 0 12:34:18.971 Core 1 V5=························································· ········
strategy tester report 969 total trades
You are welcome!
Is that an error or just a normal status? Can you show more of the log entries?
It's strange, it announces an error, but I don't understand what error it refers to. This is the log:
if(CopyBuffer(Example_handle, 0, 0, 200, Example) >= 0) return;Read in two hundred values. If it succeeds, exit. If it fails, try to access the nonexistent elements and crash.
Without access to the source code it will difficult to say. You will probably have to try to recreate the issue on your own environment in order to debug it.
It could also be a problem on the MetaQuotes side as their verification process sometimes malfunctions. Try it again on another day to see if it works then.
Without access to the source code it will difficult to say. You will probably have to try to recreate the issue on your own environment in order to debug it.
It could also be a problem on the MetaQuotes side as their verification process sometimes malfunctions. Try it again on another day to see if it works then.
Yes, I understand, although it's a bit frustrating, since I don't understand what the error is. No error appears on my pc, neither when compiling the code, nor when doing backtest, nor in a live account. Thanks also
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Hello everyone. In the past I have used custom indicators with the iCustom feature for MT4 trading EAs. But I can't do it on MT5.
(In my account the code works fine, there is no problem).
The error I get is this, but I can't figure out what I'm doing wrong:
test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) expert file MQL5\Example.ex5 open error [2] expert file MQL5\Indicators\Example.ex5 open error [2] CS 0 09:30:40.938 Core 1 V5=··············································· program file Example.ex5 read error program file Indicators\Example.ex5 read error loading of Example EURUSD,M15 failed [557] 2019.04.01 00:00:00 cannot load custom indicator 'Example' [4802] 2019.04.01 00:00:00 indicator create error OnInit critical error tester stopped because OnInit failed disconnected there are no trading operations
This is the outline of my code regarding this indicator:
Please. Someone might take me a cable? Thank you very much in advance