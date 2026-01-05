Discussion of article "New Article Publishing System at the MQL5.community" - page 8
There's a command called "submit for inspection."
Are you referring to this button, am I understanding you correctly?
[edit] I assume I am, it's just that your admin interface looks a bit different from a regular user's one.
Before you write an article, do a site search on this topic. For example, articles like this are found here.
This will give you an understanding of :
This is the button you're talking about, am I understanding that correctly?
[edit] I believeI understand correctly, it's just that your admin interface is a bit different from the normal user interface.
Yes, that's correct.
I do have a different interface
I was creating a new article and in the documentation it says the following :
then while creating article at the top I get the following too.
I created a plan and click on send for review. it says article volume of 0.4 page is too low and couldn't send it for review. I added more info in my plan again and again but it still complains for low volume page. I searched different places and saw that characters without spaces count should be greater than 2000. I did that too but still I get following error.
Just for Plan review I need to write 5 pages? Writing 5 pages means almost completing my article not just the Plan.
Where can I get the requirements for sending my plans for the article to be reviewed by moderator? I think the information should be present in this article itself, isn't it?
I think that by plan they mean a draft of your article, so send your entire article for this review.
I looked at your draft
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/19175/198393#!tab=article
It's about python and google sheets, I don't see anything for traders.
I think that by plan they mean a draft of your article, so send your entire article for this review.
got it. Thanks Eleni
Awesome, I will add that too. Thanks Rashid.
I submitted my article, and I just wanted to ask how long does it take for it to be reviewed/accepted for review
