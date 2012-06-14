Drawing a triangle (OBJ_TRIANGLE) based on X;Y pixel coordinates

Hi,


I'm desperately trying to draw a triangle based on x;y coordinates, not on price/time values.

The goal is to create the triangle on the indicator's window, not on the chart window.


I tried the bmp lib on codebase, but the refresh rate is too slow to be usable.


Thanks a lot!

 

Try this code

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Triangle(string obj_name,int x0,int y0,int x1,int y1,int x2,int y2,color c)
  {
   uint   data[];
   string rcname="::"+obj_name;
   int    t,w,h;
   //--- sort by Y
   if(y0>y1) { t=y1; y1=y0; y0=t; t=x1; x1=x0; x0=t; }
   if(y0>y2) { t=y0; y0=y2; y2=t; t=x0; x0=x2; x2=t; }
   if(y1>y2) { t=y1; y1=y2; y2=t; t=x1; x1=x2; x2=t; }
   //--- min/max by X
   int minx=MathMin(x0,MathMin(x1,x2));
   int maxx=MathMax(x0,MathMax(x1,x2));
   //--- invisible
   if(y2<0 || maxx<0)
     {
      if(ArrayResize(data,1)<0) return(false);
      data[0]=0;
      w      =1;
      h      =1;
     }
   else
     {
      w=maxx+1;
      h=y2+1;
      //---
      if(ArrayResize(data,w*h)<0) return(false);
      ArrayInitialize(data,0);
      //---
      double k1,k2;
      //---
      if((t=y0-y1)!=0) k1=(x0-x1)/(double)t;
      if((t=y0-y2)!=0) k2=(x0-x2)/(double)t;
      double xd1=x0;
      double xd2=x0;
      //---
      for(int i=y0,xx1,xx2;i<=y2;i++)
        {
         if(i==y1)
           {
            if((t=y1-y2)!=0) k1=(x1-x2)/(double)t;
            xd1=x1;
           }
         //---
         xx1=(int)xd1; xd1+=k1;
         xx2=(int)xd2; xd2+=k2;
         //---
         if(i<0) continue;
         //---
         if(xx1>xx2) { t=xx1; xx1=xx2; xx2=t; }
         //---
         if(xx2<0 || xx1>=w) continue;
         //---
         if(xx1<0)  xx1=0;
         if(xx2>=w) xx2=w-1;
         for(int j=xx1;j<=xx2;j++)
            data[i*w+j]=0xFF000000|((c&0xFF)<<16)|(c&0xFF00)|((c>>16)&0xFF);
        }
     }
   //---
   if(!ResourceCreate(rcname,data,w,h,0,0,0,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW)) return(false);
   ObjectSetString(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,rcname);
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   ObjectCreate(0,"tri",OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,0,0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"tri",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,100);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"tri",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,100);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"tri",OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,1);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"tri",OBJPROP_SELECTED,1);
//---
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      Triangle("tri",rand()%100,rand()%100,rand()%200,rand()%200,rand()%200,rand()%200,clrRed);
      ChartRedraw();
      Sleep(100);
     }
//---
   ObjectDelete(0,"tri");
  }
 
Try this code

Awesome! Thanks!
 

Hello,

this code is very helpfull. What's about objects placed on price/time basement.

I try to code a zigzag with a cumulate volume for each swing. But all my volumes are placed in the upper left corner of the current xy-coordinates.

Do you have any ideas, to change the xy-base to price/time to place my text object over the specified bars.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/6388#comment_170999

Greetings

Mike 

 
You should use OBJ_TEXT
 

Put all Object function inside the while loop, so the triangle will be created again when (accidentally) deleted.

 

How about the funtions ChartTimePriceToXY() and ChartXYToTimePrice()?
 
Whoa !!! Thank you very much - I'm so exited here :D. My apology I just read your post and I didn't check that function. I update to 655 and read Service Desk and I thought those function are for next build above 655. So I see there's no documentation yet, but thats OK :D

[Edit : Oops, Click here ChartTimePriceToXY  and ChartXYToTimePrice .]

This is good, now we know exactly where - at least for example - mouse's cursor location in bar time and price coordinate, so we don't click pixels anymore.

Excellently awesome !!!. Thank you very much !!!   

 
Documentation is always available online and you can download it manually - https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/chart_operations

Sorry, I did look for them online before replying, but I'm too exited I didn't see they're already there, and my help files does not get updated automatically like before. 
