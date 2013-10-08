ZigZag with cumulative volume for each wave
I want to have one, but I don't know how to get it done
So far I got the volume for each ZigZag but my TextObject for the volume is not working
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ // Creating and initializing an object to display the volume // x: Time of bar // y: Price of bar //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateText(datetime x,double y,string text) { //--- generate a name for a new edit object string name="Text_"+(string)x+"_"+(string)y; //--- create a new edit object if(!ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0)) { Print("Cannot create: '",name,"'"); return; } //--- set coordinates etc. ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial"); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,10); ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,string(text)); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,YellowGreen); ObjectMove(0,name,0,x,y); }
The result is not what I expected:
I want to place the cumulated volume over/under each bar, but my binding for the object : ObjectMove(0,name,0,x,y); is not working so far...
I made some tests with arrow objects. That works fine:
int OnInit() { string name="Text"; //--- create a new edit object if(!ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN,0,D'29.03.2012 20:00',1.32715)) { Print("Cannot create: '",name,"'"); return(-1); } //--- settings ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,YellowGreen); return(0); }
but with a text object I got the following result:
int OnInit() { //--- generate a name for a new edit object string name="Text"; //--- create a new edit object if(!ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_LABEL,0,D'29.03.2012 20:00',1.32715)) { Print("Cannot create: '",name,"'"); return(-1); } //--- settings ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial"); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,10); ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,string("100")); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,YellowGreen); return(0); }
Is there anyone who knows how to place text objects with a datetime/price base, as it works with arrow objects?
Thanks
Mike
You should use OBJ_TEXT
So, any success with this indicator? I'm using similar system with zigzags, checking time and price retracements. Might add volume to the mix
CHeers,
Kurt Osis
