How do I change the lot size of a signal? - page 2
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I have been reading articles here regarding lot size adjustment by the subscriber. Bottom line, it cannot be done here in MQL5. Unlike in other platforms. The subscriber has the liberty to increase his preferred risk/ return options. I should have read more before I signed up.
You can decrease your lot size, by lowering the participation percentage in Signals settings (from the 95% max), but you can't increase it over 95%.
This is a protection feature that will save you from blowing up your account.
You can decrease your lot size, by lowering the participation percentage in Signals settings (from the 95% max), but you can't increase it over 95%.
This is a protection feature that will save you from blowing up your account.
Hi,
I'd like to copy a trade but the lot sizes are not changing.
So here are the details of the Account that I copied
Signal Provider
-. Equity = $1000
-. Leverage = 1:500
My Account
-. Equity = $1000
-. Leverage = 1:500
Signal Settings
-. Use no more than 95% of deposit
-. Stop Equity is less than 0 USD
-. Deviation/Slippage 0.5 Spreads
As you can see here I have matched the Equity and the leverage, but when the provider executed the trading, below activity happened:
1. When provider trade 0.03, in my account it only traded 0.02
2. If the provider trade 0.04, in my account it only traded 0.03
Anyone can explain on how I should do to make the exact same Lot Sizes
Should I add more balance or change the system
Thanks,
Hi,
I'd like to copy a trade but the lot sizes are not changing.
So here are the details of the Account that I copied
Signal Provider
-. Equity = $1000
-. Leverage = 1:500
My Account
-. Equity = $1000
-. Leverage = 1:500
Signal Settings
-. Use no more than 95% of deposit
-. Stop Equity is less than 0 USD
-. Deviation/Slippage 0.5 Spreads
As you can see here I have matched the Equity and the leverage, but when the provider executed the trading, below activity happened:
1. When provider trade 0.03, in my account it only traded 0.02
2. If the provider trade 0.04, in my account it only traded 0.03
Anyone can explain on how I should do to make the exact same Lot Sizes
Should I add more balance or change the system
Thanks,
Check the journal/logs, for example - for the following:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Subscribing to Signal: " The volume of copied trade operations may not coincide..." Warning. Help Please
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.26 09:54
You can check logs/journal ...
For example - something like that -
Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 140% (old value 280%)
And you can use this post #5 to check/calculate your lot size.
So, everything should be written on the logs/journals related to lot size.
And it may be related to the rounding, for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Position size problem, again
Sergey Golubev, 2021.02.22 17:24...
Besides, it may be related to the rounding too (look at this part of FAQ).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Position size problem, again
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.02.22 17:24
Do you have the same leverage?
Everything is rounded down, so if the correct lot size is 0.0198 it will be 0.01 and not 0.02.
Hi,
I'd like to copy a trade but the lot sizes are not changing.
So here are the details of the Account that I copied
Signal Provider
-. Equity = $1000
-. Leverage = 1:500
My Account
-. Equity = $1000
-. Leverage = 1:500
Signal Settings
-. Use no more than 95% of deposit
-. Stop Equity is less than 0 USD
-. Deviation/Slippage 0.5 Spreads
As you can see here I have matched the Equity and the leverage, but when the provider executed the trading, below activity happened:
1. When provider trade 0.03, in my account it only traded 0.02
2. If the provider trade 0.04, in my account it only traded 0.03
Anyone can explain on how I should do to make the exact same Lot Sizes
Should I add more balance or change the system
Thanks,
In addition to what Sergey already posted, you need a bit more than the signal provider's balance in order to get the same lot size, because you can only use up to 95% of your balance.You need to get the copying ratio over 100% to get the same or more lot size.
I have a different leverage on my Meta4 to my signal provider, resulting in much lower lots. They are at 1:100 I am 1:25.
To rectify, I have opened a new account with a matching leverage. Do you know a way of transferring the subscription of the signal provider to the new account?
I have a different leverage on my Meta4 to my signal provider, resulting in much lower lots. They are at 1:100 I am 1:25.
To rectify, I have opened a new account with a matching leverage. Do you know a way of transferring the subscription of the signal provider to the new account?
You can move your subscription but once in a week only (so, please, do not make any mistake):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to move a signal to same account but different VPS
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.01.29 13:27
You can move your signal subscription, but only once a week here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
and your MQL5 VPS subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions