File : Open, read line by line, use what has been read, close
blouf:
Hi ! Here's the code & what it returns. Would love to be helped on that function !
I can see that in the expert tab :
Hi ! Here's the code & what it returns. Would love to be helped on that function !
I can see that in the expert tab :
It seems that for security reason there's a limitation using file to the file sandbox, I've changed the path, but still no change even if the path to the file is correct :
Using now this code :
string fullpath = terminal_data_path + "\\" + subfolder + "\\" + filename; int filehandle=FileOpen(fullpath,FILE_TXT|FILE_READ); printf("Path to the file : %s",fullpath);
Failed to open ger30.set file, Error code = 5002 Path to the file : C:\Users\blouf\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\9DC46CFC75DA31CE79A53E3CEEF53781\Files\ger30.set
Solved. No extra path, just the terminal path set & the filename.
blouf:
Solved. No extra path, just the terminal path set & the filename.
Solved. No extra path, just the terminal path set & the filename.
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Hi ! Here's the code & what it returns. Would love to be helped on that function !
I can see that in the expert tab :