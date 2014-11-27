File : Open, read line by line, use what has been read, close

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Hi ! Here's the code & what it returns. Would love to be helped on that function !

   ResetLastError();
   string terminal_data_path=TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH);
   string subfolder="Settings";
   string filename = Symbol + ".set";
   StringToLower(filename);
int filehandle=FileOpen(subfolder+"\\"+filename,FILE_TXT|FILE_READ);
   if(filehandle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s file is available for reading",filename);
      //--- additional variables
      //int    str_size;
      string str;
      //--- read data from the file
      while(!FileIsEnding(filehandle))
        {

         //--- read the string
         str=FileReadString(filehandle,-1);
         //--- print the string
         PrintFormat(str);
        }
      //--- close the file
      FileClose(filehandle);
      PrintFormat("Data is read, %s file is closed",filename);
     }
   else
      PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",filename,GetLastError());


I can see that in the expert tab : 

Data is read, ger30.set file is closed <- end
2014.11.27 08:59:14 Ger30Dec14 0 <- is that the file read line by lines ? 
File path: C:\Users\blouf\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\9DC46CFC75DA31CE79A53E3CEEF53781\Files\ <- where's that coming from ? that's not the folder I use
ger30.set file is available for reading <- seems to be correctly checked
 
blouf:

Hi ! Here's the code & what it returns. Would love to be helped on that function !


I can see that in the expert tab :

It seems that for security reason there's a limitation using file to the file sandbox, I've changed the path, but still no change even if the path to the file is correct :

Using now this code : 

   string fullpath = terminal_data_path + "\\" + subfolder + "\\" + filename;
   int filehandle=FileOpen(fullpath,FILE_TXT|FILE_READ);
   printf("Path to the file : %s",fullpath);
Failed to open ger30.set file, Error code = 5002
Path to the file : C:\Users\blouf\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\9DC46CFC75DA31CE79A53E3CEEF53781\Files\ger30.set
 
Solved. No extra path, just the terminal path set & the filename.
 
blouf:
Solved. No extra path, just the terminal path set & the filename.
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