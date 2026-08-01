MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 6060: AI Integration, Passkey, and Code Management Improvements in MetaEditor
I downloaded and installed Build 6030, and a good legal disclaimer populated in the AI Assistant. I give points to your in-house counsel for that:
The Trading Platform includes AI Assistant, which may interact with selected external AI providers and MCP endpoints.
Depending on your settings, AI Assistant may analyze market and account data, charts, positions, trading history, source code, logs, and tester results; use MCP tools; access web resources; and participate in trade-related workflows.
AI-generated outputs may be inaccurate, incomplete, unsafe, or unsuitable and do not constitute financial, investment, trading, legal, tax, or cybersecurity advice.
You are responsible for reviewing, testing, and verifying all AI-generated content and AI-assisted actions before use.
The Trading Platform may process data locally and/or send prompts, conversations, market data, account and trading context, MQL5 code, logs, and tester results to selected AI providers and MCP endpoints.
Do not enter passwords, API keys, payment information, or other sensitive data unless you understand the risks. External AI providers and MCP endpoints may process data under their own terms and privacy policies.
You are solely responsible for AI-generated content, AI-assisted actions, trading decisions, trading results, and any resulting losses.By using AI Assistant, you acknowledge and agree that AI may make errors, that you are responsible for all AI-generated outputs and AI-assisted actions, and that your data may be processed locally and/or sent to selected AI providers and MCP endpoints.
On a related note:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Beta Build 5955: MCP and Agentic AI support
Renat Fatkhullin, 2026.06.27 23:44
By using MQL5 Lite / MQL5 Premium we do not save/share your data.
When you choose external LLM providers everything depends on their conditions.
Thank you. Reported this 7 years ago for the first time as a bug.
- www.mql5.com
21. MetaEditor: Added code folding feature. You can now collapse and expand functions, classes, loops, conditional statements, and other code blocks. This simplifies navigation through large source files, helps you focus on specific parts of a program, and makes working with large projects much more convenient
Hello again,
I realized there was a change in the way selecting a file from the navigation pane (leftmost) works.. Before this release, I am pretty sure that when selecting a file to load from there, and if the file was already opened in a tab, the tab would come to focus on the previous position on the text (where the cursor was placed).. But now, when I press on a file on that left pane, the said file, previously opened in a tab as I said, will come in focus, but this time the position will be always the top of the text (will not remember the prev position)
As I said, we are talking with already opened files, where I just use the left pane to navigate to the tabs, because it is possibly the only actual way, when multiple tabs are open.. of course, there is the "Window" menu, but that is not very useful I would say.. So could you please bring back the previous behavior?
greets
Hello again,
I realized there was a change in the way selecting a file from the navigation pane (leftmost) works.. Before this release, I am pretty sure that when selecting a file to load from there, and if the file was already opened in a tab, the tab would come to focus on the previous position on the text (where the cursor was placed).. But now, when I press on a file on that left pane, the said file, previously opened in a tab as I said, will come in focus, but this time the position will be always the top of the text (will not remember the prev position)
As I said, we are talking with already opened files, where I just use the left pane to navigate to the tabs, because it is possibly the only actual way, when multiple tabs are open.. of course, there is the "Window" menu, but that is not very useful I would say.. So could you please bring back the previous behavior?
greets
I checked build 5833 and 6061 and they have the same behaviour (lost of focus). I will report that as a bug anyway.
I checked build 5833 and 6061 and they have the same behaviour (lost of focus). I will report that as a bug anyway.
Alright greetings a lot.. although that seems weird, that you see this on 5833 I mean, as I reverted back to it and the position in the text focus remains there, even if we close the tab.. That said, I hope they will "fix" it as it is a major usability point, IMO at least
greets
Alright greetings a lot.. although that seems weird, that you see this on 5833 I mean, as I reverted back to it and the position in the text focus remains there, even if we close the tab.. That said, I hope they will "fix" it as it is a major usability point, IMO at least
greets
You are right, I was not attentive enough while checking. My Terminal was still 5833, but MetaEditor was already 6061.
Anyway, reported. Thanks.
Dear @MetaQuotes,
Just to let you know that this new version presents the same issue that a former version did: the texts (Y-axis prices, X-axis dates, and Name of the instrument) are out of focus, and they seem slightly blurry. Please have a look at it.
Thank you.
Dear @MetaQuotes,
Just to let you know that this new version presents the same issue that a former version did: the texts (Y-axis prices, X-axis dates, and Name of the instrument) are out of focus, and they seem slightly blurry. Please have a look at it.
Thank you.
Nothing can be done with such report. Please post at least a screenshot to show what you are talking about.
And your Journal log file.
- 2023.06.20
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The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, July 24, 2026.
The main new feature of this release is the built-in support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and AI agents. The terminal and MetaEditor now include an integrated AI Assistant that can help analyze markets and trading activity, develop MQL5 applications, explain code, identify errors, and automate complex tasks. In addition to the built-in assistant, the platform supports external MCP-compatible AI agents, including OpenAI Codex, Claude Code, and other solutions.
Another important addition is Passkey support — a modern technology for securing trading accounts. Passkeys provide an additional authentication factor during sign-in, protecting users against phishing attacks and unauthorized access. Passkeys can be stored either on a mobile device or on a hardware security key.
For developers, we've significantly enhanced MetaEditor. The editor now includes the long-awaited code folding and highlight all occurrences features, making it much easier to work with large projects. We've also expanded MQL5's mathematical capabilities by introducing new linear algebra and matrix methods based on LAPACK and OpenBLAS, optimizing several Standard Library functions, and delivering numerous fixes and improvements across the terminal, Strategy Tester, and Help system.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal
What is MCP?
The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open standard that enables applications to communicate with AI agents. Unlike traditional chatbots, AI agents can independently complete complex tasks by breaking them down into a sequence of actions and using the capabilities of connected applications.
With built-in MCP support, MetaTrader 5 becomes a fully featured source of market data and trading functionality for modern AI agents. They can access market information, analyze charts, work with the trading environment, and perform required operations through the standard MCP interface.
In addition to the built-in AI assistant, you can also connect external systems that support MCP, including OpenAI Codex, Claude Code, and other compatible solutions.
No setup required
To start using AI features, simply sign in to the platform using your MQL5.community account. All users will automatically receive access to the free MQL5 Lite plan. After updating, the platform automatically configures everything you need: MQL5.community is selected as the default AI provider, and the required API key is added automatically.
If you prefer, you can use your own API keys for OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, DeepSeek, Ollama, or other supported providers, and select your preferred model directly in the terminal settings.
Your AI settings are automatically synchronized between the trading terminal and MetaEditor.
AI Assistant in MetaTrader 5
The built-in AI Assistant helps you analyze markets. It can explain current market conditions for a symbol, review your open positions, analyze your trading history, answer questions about financial instruments, and provide context on recent market events.
Example prompts:
AI Assistant in MetaEditor
The AI Assistant in MetaEditor has become a full-fledged development assistant. It can:
Launch the assistant from the File menu, the toolbar, or the Navigator context menu. Then simply describe your task in natural language.
Example prompts:
The more detailed your request, the more accurate and useful the generated results will be.
Your conversation history is available in the Chats tab of the Navigator.
Enabling and using Passkeys
Passkey support is enabled on the broker side. If Passkey authentication is available for your trading account, the terminal will prompt you to create a Passkey the first time you connect after entering your login and password. Basic login and password authentication remains available. The Passkey serves as an additional authentication factor.
You can save your Passkey in one of two ways:
If necessary, you can remove a registered Passkey. To do this, select 'Passkey Manager' from the account context menu in the Navigator window. The next time you connect, you'll be prompted to register a new Passkey.
Separate passwords are required to access these account modes. You can configure them using the password change dialog:
Each element of the 'commissions' array describes a separate commission calculation rule. General conditions for applying the commission are specified by the MqlCommission structure fields, and the specific values and ranges of the commission are represented by the 'tiers' array.
Most LAPACK functions in the OpenBLAS library use the integer 'info' parameter to return the execution status of a function or subroutine: whether it completed successfully, whether errors were detected in the input parameters, or whether numerical issues occurred. The MQL_LAST_OPENBLAS_ERROR constant contains the value of 'info' returned after the most recent failed OpenBLAS function call.
Use the new option in the settings to enable or disable this feature:
MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal
The update will be delivered through the Live Update system.