- FactorizationQR
- FactorizationQRNonNeg
- FactorizationQRPivot
- FactorizationQRTallSkinny
- FactorizationLQ
- FactorizationLQShortWide
- FactorizationQL
- FactorizationRQ
- FactorizationRZ
- FactorizationQR2
- FactorizationRQ2
FactorizationRZ
Reduces the M-by-N ( M<=N ) real or complex upper trapezoidal matrix A to upper triangular form by means of orthogonal transformations. The upper trapezoidal matrix A is factored as
A = ( R 0 ) * Z,
where Z is an N-by-N orthogonal or unitary matrix and R is an M-by-M upper triangular matrix.
LAPACK function TZRZF.
Computing for type matrix<double>
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bool matrix::FactorizationRZ(
Computing for type matrix<float>
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bool matrix::FactorizationRZ(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
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bool matrix::FactorizationRZ(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
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bool matrix::FactorizationRZ(
Parameters
R
[out] Upper triangular matrix R.
Z
[out] Orthogonal or unitary matrix Z.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
If m<n matrix R is upper trapezoidal m-by-n matrix, where right n-m columns contain zeros.