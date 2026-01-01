SylvesterEquation

Solves Sylvester equation for real or complex square matrices:

A*X + X*B = scale*C

where A is m-by-m and B is n-by-n general matrices; the right hand side C and the solution X are m-by-n; and scale is an output scale factor, set <= 1 to avoid overflow in X.

LAPACK functions GEES and TRSYL are used. See Note section in SylvesterEquationSchur.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::SylvesterEquation(

matrix& B,

matrix& C,

matrix& X,

double& scale

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::SylvesterEquation(

matrixf& B,

matrixf& C,

matrixf& X,

float& scale

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::SylvesterEquation(

matrixc& B,

matrixc& C,

matrixc& X,

double& scale

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::SylvesterEquation(

matrixcf& B,

matrixcf& C,

matrixcf& X,

float& scale

);

Parameters

B

[in] Square matrix B.

C

[in] Matrix C whose columns are the right-hand sides for the systems of equations.

X

[out] Matrix X with solution of Sylvester equation.

scale

[out] The scale factor, set <= 1 to avoid overflow in X.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

Output matrix X has the same sizes as input matrix C.