MetaTrader 5 Beta Build 5955: MCP and Agentic AI support - page 6

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Ryan L Johnson #:
Interestingly, the rules here prohibit me from meaningfully replying to an accusation posted by a Moderator. Well done.🙄
There are no accusations there. Obviously, it was harmless humor. Stop looking for negativity where it doesn't exist.
 
Vladislav Boyko #:
There are no accusations there. Obviously, it was harmless humor. Stop looking for negativity where it doesn't exist.
Thank you for informing me that it was a joke, as another Moderator. Therefore, the feeling of guessing is mutual.😉
 
Renat Fatkhullin #:

No restrictions except traffic limits for specific access point and periods of liveupdate checkups.

Open "Help -> About" and restart the terminal to stimulate updates.

Hi Renat, thank you very much — it worked! After opening "Help → About" and restarting the terminal, LiveUpdate finally pulled the beta build, and I was also able to successfully connect Claude to MetaTrader 5. I really appreciate your quick help.
 

MetaTrader 5 Beta Build 5955: MCP and Agentic AI support - https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/511815/page23 
(read this page by using in-built online translator which exists on every forum post). 
Because it is very interesting.

----------------------

Summary of this page:

  • web page requests work;
  • added a feature to access the latest news;
  • agent is capable of performing deep cyclic analysis of information (for example: scenarios for Monday for the symbols, key levels, practical guideline and so on);
  • Connect the latest powerful GPT-5.6 Sol and you have a truly powerful tool in your hands;
  • more.
Бета-версия MetaTrader 5 build 5955: поддержка MCP и агентного ИИ
Бета-версия MetaTrader 5 build 5955: поддержка MCP и агентного ИИ
  • 2026.07.11
  • www.mql5.com
Представляем бета-версию MetaTrader 5 со встроенной поддержкой Model Context Protocol (MCP) и агентного искусственного интеллекта...
 
jsandona #:

Missing FTP tab in Options after updating to Build 5984

After updating, the FTP tab is no longer present under Tools > Options. The tab bar now shows: Server, Charts, Trade, Experts, GPU, Events, Notifications, Email, AI Assistant, MCP, Community.

Previously this tab let you configure automatic FTP publishing of account reports (server, login, password, upload path, refresh interval). Is this intentional (i.e. FTP publishing has been deprecated), or a regression from the Options dialog rework that added the AI Assistant/MCP tabs? If it's removed for good, is there a supported way to replicate this via MQL5 (e.g. SendFTP ) for automated report uploads?

Terminal: Removed support for publishing trading reports via FTP. This legacy feature is deprecated and is no longer widely used.

MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 6030: AI Integration, Passkey, and Code Management Improvements in MetaEditor
MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 6030: AI Integration, Passkey, and Code Management Improvements in MetaEditor
  • 2026.07.16
  • www.mql5.com
On Thursday, July 16, 2026, a new beta version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released...
 

Hello, after testing MCP server on MT5 build 6034 directly from copilot locally, these three items were discovered as possible issues/improvements. Maybe some are design choices but letting you know just in case.

Issue Impact Expected fix
list_open_charts  omits  chart_id  from every entry
 Charts opened by the user or in a previous session cannot be closed or modified via MCP — the ID is irrecoverably lost
 Each  { title, path }  entry should also include the  chart_id  integer
mcp_trade_allowed: true  is reported even when trading will fail
 Agents that check this flag before placing orders receive a false green light; the actual blocker (AI Assistant → Trading: Enabled) is a third independent gate not reflected in the API
 The field should reflect the true composite permission state, or the error response should explicitly name the ungated setting
trade_close_by_position  tool schema documents the second parameter as  position_by_ticket  but the server requires  position_ticket_by
Every caller following the documented schema gets  "position_ticket_by must be specified"
Fix the tool schema /  tools/list  description to match the actual accepted parameter name

Best Regards

 
akouris #:

Hello, after testing MCP server on MT5 build 6034 directly from copilot locally, these three items were discovered as possible issues/improvements. Maybe some are design choices but letting you know just in case.

Issue Impact Expected fix
list_open_charts  omits  chart_id  from every entry
 Charts opened by the user or in a previous session cannot be closed or modified via MCP — the ID is irrecoverably lost
 Each  { title, path }  entry should also include the  chart_id  integer
mcp_trade_allowed: true  is reported even when trading will fail
 Agents that check this flag before placing orders receive a false green light; the actual blocker (AI Assistant → Trading: Enabled) is a third independent gate not reflected in the API
 The field should reflect the true composite permission state, or the error response should explicitly name the ungated setting
trade_close_by_position  tool schema documents the second parameter as  position_by_ticket  but the server requires  position_ticket_by
Every caller following the documented schema gets  "position_ticket_by must be specified"
Fix the tool schema /  tools/list  description to match the actual accepted parameter name

Best Regards

Reported to MQ attention, thanks.
 
I found a reproducible issue in the native MetaTrader 5 MCP
trade_send_market_order tool.

Environment:
- MetaTrader 5 x64 Build 6070
- Windows 11
- Demo hedging account
- External MCP client: OpenAI Codex
- mcp_trade_allowed: true
- experts_trade_allowed: true
- Broker execution mode: Market Execution

Symbol conditions:
- Symbol: US100Cash
- SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE: 2 (Market Execution)
- SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE: 2 (IOC only)
- Minimum volume: 0.1

MCP request:
{
  "symbol": "US100Cash",
  "type": "sell",
  "volume": 0.1
}

Result:
{
  "retcode": 10030,
  "retcode_details": "Invalid fill"
}

Terminal journal:
send market order market sell 0.1 US100Cash
failed market sell 0.1 US100Cash [Unsupported filling mode]
market order market sell 0.1 US100Cash failed: #10030 Invalid fill

Control tests:
1. The same US100Cash 0.1 market order succeeds when placed manually.
2. trade_send_pending_order succeeds when filling_type="return" is used.
3. The pending order triggers successfully.
4. trade_close_single_position closes it successfully using IOC.
5. Supplying an additional filling_type="ioc" property to
   trade_send_market_order does not change the result.
6. All 1,557 symbols returned by this broker have
   SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE=2, so native MCP market entry is unusable
   for this broker.

The trade_send_market_order MCP schema does not expose a filling_type
argument.

Expected behavior:
trade_send_market_order should either:
- automatically select ORDER_FILLING_IOC according to
  SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE, or
- expose a filling_type argument like trade_send_pending_order does.

Actual behavior:
The market order is sent with an unsupported filling mode and the
trade server returns TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_FILL (10030).

Please check the filling-mode selection or conversion in the native
MCP market-order implementation.
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