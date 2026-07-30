MetaTrader 5 Beta Build 5955: MCP and Agentic AI support - page 6
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Interestingly, the rules here prohibit me from meaningfully replying to an accusation posted by a Moderator. Well done.🙄
There are no accusations there. Obviously, it was harmless humor. Stop looking for negativity where it doesn't exist.
No restrictions except traffic limits for specific access point and periods of liveupdate checkups.
Open "Help -> About" and restart the terminal to stimulate updates.
MetaTrader 5 Beta Build 5955: MCP and Agentic AI support - https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/511815/page23
(read this page by using in-built online translator which exists on every forum post).
Because it is very interesting.
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Summary of this page:
Missing FTP tab in Options after updating to Build 5984
After updating, the FTP tab is no longer present under Tools > Options. The tab bar now shows: Server, Charts, Trade, Experts, GPU, Events, Notifications, Email, AI Assistant, MCP, Community.
Previously this tab let you configure automatic FTP publishing of account reports (server, login, password, upload path, refresh interval). Is this intentional (i.e. FTP publishing has been deprecated), or a regression from the Options dialog rework that added the AI Assistant/MCP tabs? If it's removed for good, is there a supported way to replicate this via MQL5 (e.g. SendFTP ) for automated report uploads?
Terminal: Removed support for publishing trading reports via FTP. This legacy feature is deprecated and is no longer widely used.
Hello, after testing MCP server on MT5 build 6034 directly from copilot locally, these three items were discovered as possible issues/improvements. Maybe some are design choices but letting you know just in case.
Best Regards
Hello, after testing MCP server on MT5 build 6034 directly from copilot locally, these three items were discovered as possible issues/improvements. Maybe some are design choices but letting you know just in case.
Best Regards