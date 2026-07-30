MetaTrader 5 Beta Build 5955: MCP and Agentic AI support - page 2

New comment
 

Update to Post #10 regarding Amsterdam... possibly?

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Build 5956. MQL5.communitiy.

...
Edit: I received an mql5.com Community login notification originating from NL, Amsterdam following signing into mql5.Community assistant in MT5. I'm in the States. Is this normal?

According to the Internet numbering autority, the MQL5.com IP address is originated from the Netherlands
  • inetnum: 194.164.179.0 - 194.164.179.255
  • netname: METAQUOTES
  • country: NL
To be more accurate, from Amsterdam postcode 1101 EB, where not less than 3 Tier III or IV (the highest) datacenters are located.
I don't even see an option to receive login notifications on MQL5.com Profile seetings.
 
Ted Sagekota #:
194.164.179.0

Thank you for confirming. That was the IP address.

Ted Sagekota #:
I don't even see an option to receive login notifications on MQL5.com Profile seetings.

Maybe not a login notification, specifically, but an access request notification.

Profile==>Settings==>Security:

notify

 
Xiangdong Guo #:

Critical bug in Build 5955-5956

Input variable with ushort type missed high 8-bits!

For example, ushort 5000 becomes 136. 

Fixed from build 5958.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
Edit: I received an mql5.com Community login notification originating from NL, Amsterdam following signing into mql5.Community assistant in MT5. I'm in the States. Is this normal?

Yes, normal.

Your MQL5 account api key was requested by our api.inferdeck.net service to check your credentials. Time to time service will check expiration of your api key.

 
Build 5958 is available on MetaQuotes-Demo.
 

Hi MQ team.

I installed and tried to use latest beta to check MCP. Each time I try to ask a question - the terminal just freezes. Attaching screenshot for reference

MB Pro M3


BR

Oleg G

 
108945615 #:

I installed and tried to use latest beta to check MCP. Each time I try to ask a question - the terminal just freezes. Attaching screenshot for reference

That bind error is like, can't use port 22346, either a zombie MCP or something is using it. Terminal or OS restart should be enough to clear that otherwise check for external conflicts.

Works quite good for me, the default LLM provider is actually Deepseek V4 flash which has produced an impeccable piece of code and dropped it at the right place. I have checked and rechecked it against Gemini Pro, we couldn't find fault in it. It's a bit paranoid styled, and its verbosity teaches me every time what a really meaningful comment is like,  welcome to the new standard. Only because Visual Studio Code has invasive inspection I found a bracket closing a round... in the comments!

Chats don't load, may hang and surely there other issues, the guys are working very intensively on it, that's really alpha code that we're given right now.

 
Renat Fatkhullin #:

Yes, normal.

Your MQL5 account api key was requested by our api.inferdeck.net service to check your credentials. Time to time service will check expiration of your api key.

Thank you for confirming. That's a nice "feature" because I don't even have to log into the Community using my password to connect to api.inferdeck.net (In MT5 Build 5958, that is. I don't remember what I did yesterday, exactly, in Build 5956).

 

I'm also very excited to try this, but somehow I can't get this latest build. The only build I'm allowed to use is build 5836. 

I've done the following steps: I've createad an mql5 demo account, with access.metatrader5.com as the server inside my terminal, I signed in to my mql5 community account aswell. After seeing that I still don't get the latest build I actually went ahead and checked for latest beta version inside Help -> Check for Updates. 

In the Journal, the terminal says:

LiveUpdate: check for beta version
LiveUpdate: you are using the latest version

However, Help -> About still shows build 5836, and I cannot see the AI settings, Chats section, or MCP functionality.

I also tried downloading metatrader beta by forcing the installer to install the beta version, running this command: (C:\Users\Name\Downloads\mt5setup.exe /beta) and it still did not work.

Am I missing a required step, or is the beta rollout currently limited by region, update server, or account?

Has anyone else experienced the same issue?

Thanks in advance for your answer!

MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform for Forex, Stocks, Futures
MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform for Forex, Stocks, Futures
  • www.metatrader5.com
MetaTrader 5 is a free application for traders allowing to perform technical analysis and trading operations in the Forex and exchange markets.
123456
New comment