MetaTrader 5 Beta Build 5955: MCP and Agentic AI support - page 2
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Update to Post #10 regarding Amsterdam... possibly?
Build 5956. MQL5.communitiy.
...
Edit: I received an mql5.com Community login notification originating from NL, Amsterdam following signing into mql5.Community assistant in MT5. I'm in the States. Is this normal?
I don't even see an option to receive login notifications on MQL5.com Profile seetings.
194.164.179.0
Thank you for confirming. That was the IP address.
I don't even see an option to receive login notifications on MQL5.com Profile seetings.
Maybe not a login notification, specifically, but an access request notification.
Profile==>Settings==>Security:
Critical bug in Build 5955-5956
Input variable with ushort type missed high 8-bits!
For example, ushort 5000 becomes 136.
Edit: I received an mql5.com Community login notification originating from NL, Amsterdam following signing into mql5.Community assistant in MT5. I'm in the States. Is this normal?
Yes, normal.
Your MQL5 account api key was requested by our api.inferdeck.net service to check your credentials. Time to time service will check expiration of your api key.
Hi MQ team.
I installed and tried to use latest beta to check MCP. Each time I try to ask a question - the terminal just freezes. Attaching screenshot for reference
MB Pro M3
BR
Oleg G
I installed and tried to use latest beta to check MCP. Each time I try to ask a question - the terminal just freezes. Attaching screenshot for reference
That bind error is like, can't use port 22346, either a zombie MCP or something is using it. Terminal or OS restart should be enough to clear that otherwise check for external conflicts.
Works quite good for me, the default LLM provider is actually Deepseek V4 flash which has produced an impeccable piece of code and dropped it at the right place. I have checked and rechecked it against Gemini Pro, we couldn't find fault in it. It's a bit paranoid styled, and its verbosity teaches me every time what a really meaningful comment is like, welcome to the new standard. Only because Visual Studio Code has invasive inspection I found a bracket closing a round... in the comments!
Chats don't load, may hang and surely there other issues, the guys are working very intensively on it, that's really alpha code that we're given right now.
Yes, normal.
Your MQL5 account api key was requested by our api.inferdeck.net service to check your credentials. Time to time service will check expiration of your api key.
Thank you for confirming. That's a nice "feature" because I don't even have to log into the Community using my password to connect to api.inferdeck.net (In MT5 Build 5958, that is. I don't remember what I did yesterday, exactly, in Build 5956).
I'm also very excited to try this, but somehow I can't get this latest build. The only build I'm allowed to use is build 5836.
I've done the following steps: I've createad an mql5 demo account, with access.metatrader5.com as the server inside my terminal, I signed in to my mql5 community account aswell. After seeing that I still don't get the latest build I actually went ahead and checked for latest beta version inside Help -> Check for Updates.
In the Journal, the terminal says:
LiveUpdate: check for beta version
LiveUpdate: you are using the latest version
However, Help -> About still shows build 5836, and I cannot see the AI settings, Chats section, or MCP functionality.
I also tried downloading metatrader beta by forcing the installer to install the beta version, running this command: (C:\Users\Name\Downloads\mt5setup.exe /beta) and it still did not work.
Am I missing a required step, or is the beta rollout currently limited by region, update server, or account?
Has anyone else experienced the same issue?
Thanks in advance for your answer!