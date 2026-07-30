MetaTrader 5 Beta Build 5955: MCP and Agentic AI support - page 5
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I'm in Brazil, same region as reported in the thread. Is this a rollout/mirror issue tied to the BR access point? Any official workaround besides waiting?
No restrictions except traffic limits for specific access point and periods of liveupdate checkups.
Open "Help -> About" and restart the terminal to stimulate updates.
I am having difficulty with installing the new beta build version! I’ve followed the instructions step by step but it still won’t update to the correct build! Is there anyway to force it though a terminal? Any help appreciated thanks
In an effort to help you, I just started MT5 Build 5975, opened its Data Folder, and noticed that a new liveupdate folder populated therein. Build 5982 files immediately began to download/populate as well.
Therefore, I'm unable to replicate your issue. In any event, you might want to try deleting your liveupdate folder if you have an empty one showing. Then maybe restart MT5. I'm really merely guessing at this point.
Бета-версия MetaTrader 5 build 5955: поддержка MCP и агентного ИИ
Renat Fatkhullin, 2026.07.04 16:56
In beta 5975, you can copy the MCP server settings to the clipboard using the Copy button.
Бета-версия MetaTrader 5 build 5955: поддержка MCP и агентного ИИ
Renat Fatkhullin, 2026.07.05 23:39
A new version 5977 is available with the option to enable Shell tools. This is a fairly dangerous mode, as it can go beyond the sandbox boundaries.
In this mode, the assistant becomes a powerful agent capable of creating systems of any complexity.
Бета-версия MetaTrader 5 build 5955: поддержка MCP и агентного ИИ
Renat Fatkhullin, 2026.07.06 23:42
A new beta 5980 is available.
Important updates:
In an effort to help you, I just started MT5 Build 5975, opened its Data Folder, and noticed that a new liveupdate folder populated therein. Build 5982 files immediately began to download/populate as well.
Therefore, I'm unable to replicate your issue. In any event, you might want to try deleting your liveupdate folder if you have an empty one showing. Then maybe restart MT5. I'm really merely guessing at this point.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems, and trading strategy testing
MetaTrader 5 Beta Build 5955: MCP and Agent AI Support
Renat Fatkhullin , 2026.07.06 19:19
When new versions are released, trading servers automatically limit the update bandwidth to ensure the load does not impact trading.
Therefore, not everyone receives updates in the first few hours.
Additionally, terminals limit their own update requests to avoid an update flood. To reset the terminal's update limits, there's a hack: go to Help -> About and restart the terminal.
If the server considers the update load to be acceptable, it will allow the update to be performed.
We're not releasing public betas yet, as we're making major changes. Pre-betas are currently only available on our demo server.
Missing FTP tab in Options after updating to Build 5984
After updating, the FTP tab is no longer present under Tools > Options. The tab bar now shows: Server, Charts, Trade, Experts, GPU, Events, Notifications, Email, AI Assistant, MCP, Community.
Previously this tab let you configure automatic FTP publishing of account reports (server, login, password, upload path, refresh interval). Is this intentional (i.e. FTP publishing has been deprecated), or a regression from the Options dialog rework that added the AI Assistant/MCP tabs? If it's removed for good, is there a supported way to replicate this via MQL5 (e.g. SendFTP ) for automated report uploads?
update doesnt work...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems, and trading strategy testing
MetaTrader 5 Beta Build 5955: MCP and Agent AI Support
Renat Fatkhullin , 2026.07.09 11:52Beta is only available on MetaQuotes-Demo, not via Help - Liveupdate.
As usual 😉