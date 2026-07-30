MetaTrader 5 Beta Build 5955: MCP and Agentic AI support - page 4
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And if you repeat the procedure from there (Menu Help->About then Restart MT5) ?
Same result. Thank you for your efforts! I think I will now try several metatrader installers and if I find one that works, I'll definitely update you. In the meantime I don't want to waste the space of this mql5 discussion on my problem. If no one else has this issue, I'm sure something is wrong on my end, I just did not find a trivial answer what it is.
One small addition. This is my windows version if it helps anyone:
Hi guys, I'm trying to test this beta version. How can I get the link to download it.
I've found a solution that is to be honest not so elegant. One of my friends who successfully configured the beta version zipped the terminal64.exe to me and I downloaded it from him.... It's just a workaround and quite franky I'm not so happy with this, but this was the only way for me to get the mcp to work.
Thank you for everyone who tried to help me with the process.
Hi, I have a suggestion for MetaEditor. (I apologize if this is the wrong topic/forum!).
It would be very handy to redesign the Bookmark tool in the Toolbar, similar to the attached picture.
This way, we could easily see all our bookmarks and jump directly to the one we want, instead of having to repeatedly press the "next" or "previous" buttons.
It could look something like this:
[Line Number] [Whatever text is written on that line]
Is this region limited at this time?
Is this region limited at this time?
Beta build not delivered via LiveUpdate despite correct MQL5.community login (Access Point BR 1)
Hi, I'm having the same issue reported earlier in this thread by Peter Mueller (posts #31-35): LiveUpdate never delivers the beta build, even after doing everything right.
Setup:
- Connected to MetaQuotes-Demo, account 5052695337, authorized through Access Point BR 1 (server build 5977 per the Journal log)
- Terminal client currently stuck on build 5836 (28 Apr 2026)
- MQL5.community login in Tools > Options > Community is authenticated successfully: "MQL5.community activated for 'ulissesanjos', balance: 0.00"
What I tried:
1. Help > Check for Updates > Latest Release Version -> "you are using the latest version"
2. Help > Check for Updates > Latest Beta Version -> also "you are using the latest version"
3. Full clean reinstall (fresh mt5setup.exe, new install) -> same result after reconnecting and re-authenticating Community
4. Restarted the terminal multiple times between attempts
Journal excerpt:
LiveUpdate check for release version
LiveUpdate you are using the latest version
LiveUpdate check for beta version
LiveUpdate you are using the latest version
I'm in Brazil, same region as reported in the thread. Is this a rollout/mirror issue tied to the BR access point? Any official workaround besides waiting?
Thanks!