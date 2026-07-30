MetaTrader 5 Beta Build 5955: MCP and Agentic AI support - page 3

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Peter Mueller #:
Has anyone else experienced the same issue?

Yes.

Peter Mueller #:
Am I missing a required step, or is the beta rollout currently limited by region, update server, or account?

I really have no "insider information" as to how MQ prioritizes update availability, if they do so at all, but I switched MT5 from a U.S. server to an E.U. server and then MT5 updated. It could have been coincidental, or caused MT5 to refresh something in live update. or whatever. Might be worth a try.

 
Peter Mueller #:

I'm also very excited to try this, but somehow I can't get this latest build. The only build I'm allowed to use is build 5836. 

I've done the following steps: I've createad an mql5 demo account, with access.metatrader5.com as the server inside my terminal, I signed in to my mql5 community account aswell. After seeing that I still don't get the latest build I actually went ahead and checked for latest beta version inside Help -> Check for Updates. 

In the Journal, the terminal says:

LiveUpdate: check for beta version
LiveUpdate: you are using the latest version

However, Help -> About still shows build 5836, and I cannot see the AI settings, Chats section, or MCP functionality.

I also tried downloading metatrader beta by forcing the installer to install the beta version, running this command: (C:\Users\Name\Downloads\mt5setup.exe /beta) and it still did not work.

Am I missing a required step, or is the beta rollout currently limited by region, update server, or account?

Has anyone else experienced the same issue?

Thanks in advance for your answer!

Try to following :

1. Help menu, open About window.

2. Restart MT5.

In case, it still doesn't update, please post your Journal log.

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Yes.

I really have no "insider information" as to how MQ prioritizes update availability, if they do so at all, but I switched MT5 from a U.S. server to an E.U. server and then MT5 updated. It could have been coincidental, or caused MT5 to refresh something in live update. or whatever. Might be worth a try.

Thank you for your answer. I'm actually from the EU and I've already tried EU servers 0,1,2.

Alain Verleyen #:

Try to following :

1. Help menu, open About window.

2. Restart MT5.

In case, it still doesn't update, please post your Journal log.

Thanks for your answer aswell, I've tried what exactly the steps you have provided.

I've attached a screenshot (also attached as a file in case it is hard to read and this post destroys the resolution) of my MetaTrader terminal after opening About, then restarting (I did not get any updates, but I reopened the About window.) 

My Terminal screenshot

Files:
Screenshot_Termina.png  249 kb
 
Peter Mueller #:

Thank you for your answer. I'm actually from the EU and I've already tried EU servers 0,1,2.

Thanks for your answer aswell, I've tried what exactly the steps you have provided.

I've attached a screenshot (also attached as a file in case it is hard to read and this post destroys the resolution) of my MetaTrader terminal after opening About, then restarting (I did not get any updates, but I reopened the About window.) 

That makes me wonder if this is a Windows issue in the AppData folder. What happens if you restart your machine?
 
Peter Mueller #:

Thank you for your answer. I'm actually from the EU and I've already tried EU servers 0,1,2.

Thanks for your answer aswell, I've tried what exactly the steps you have provided.

I've attached a screenshot (also attached as a file in case it is hard to read and this post destroys the resolution) of my MetaTrader terminal after opening About, then restarting (I did not get any updates, but I reopened the About window.) 


You don't have a proper connection to the server according to your log. 

Try an other one.


 
Ryan L Johnson #:
That makes me wonder if this is a Windows issue in the AppData folder. What happens if you restart your machine?
I've already restarted since my first message, and nothing happened, interestingly one of my friends tried to reach this update aswell, and he was successful, though he could not mention any steps I did not take that he did, and let to him being able to access the AI features inside metatrader. Hopefully time will fix it.
 
Alain Verleyen #:

You don't have a proper connection to the server according to your log. 

Try an other one.


I've tried this aswell several times. 

Did I open the demo account correctly (I'm assuming yes but maybe I screw up somewhere). 

I've attached another 2 screenshots, hopefully they help. Thank you for your fast answers.

 
Peter Mueller #:

I've tried this aswell several times. 

Did I open the demo account correctly (I'm assuming yes but maybe I screw up somewhere). 

I've attached another 2 screenshots, hopefully they help. Thank you for your fast answers.

Have you tried to right click on your desktop MT5 icon, and run as administrator?
 
Peter Mueller #:

I've tried this aswell several times. 

Did I open the demo account correctly (I'm assuming yes but maybe I screw up somewhere). 

I've attached another 2 screenshots, hopefully they help. Thank you for your fast answers.

And if you repeat the procedure from there (Menu Help->About then Restart MT5) ?
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
Have you tried to right click on your desktop MT5 icon, and run as administrator?
Just did, it did not help :( But it was a good idea though.
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