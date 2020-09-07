Metatrader 5 build 2590
You (or anyone) can try to make a post on this thread https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/347385/page40 (in English with Russian machine translation) so the developers will look on to it (with some elaboration, or codes to reproduce the bug, and may be more).
Sergey Golubev:
OK. Thank you. Didn't know of that thread. You can delete this thread then (no need for too much threads 😊)
Sergey Golubev:
Thanks . i would let the thread be because its the first time many of us see it .
Lorentzos Roussos:ok
Example about how to post on that thread - look at post #360 (German forum moderator reported something with the code, in English with Russian machine translation in one post).
The developers may reply in case the proposal (or possible bug reporting) is fully technical elaborated (in one post) with some code(s) to reproduce the possible issue for example.
It is related to Metatrader 5 beta builds only.
This is the build 2592 now:
Mladen Rakic:I had to roll back to my back-up release build. Even the editor intellisence pop-up was looking weird. The predictions remained on screen even after use. Lol!
Metatrader 5 build 2590 is (at a moment) full of bugs.
Among other things, stuff like this happens when you simply change the time frame of the chart - ie: the same indicators are sometimes loaded OK sometimes not. No rule when it happens and on what code
Initial load again sometimes is terribly slow
If you can avoid this build, wait for next one when they fix these things
