Metatrader 5 Build 5505 MetaTester is broken. Will not test - Confirmed
Hi everyone,
Previously, MetaTester 5 Agent was working normally on this machine with the same setup.
However, currently I am unable to create or run any MetaTester 5 Agent.
No matter what I try, the agent status is always “STOP” and never switches to running.
It's not clear how to reproduce such issue.
Please give more technical details about what you are doing and when exactly you got errors.
Thank you.
It's not clear how to reproduce such issue.
Please give more technical details about what you are doing and when exactly you got errors.
Thank you.
I have prepared 2 screenshots and 1 log file for your reference.
Please help review them.
To clarify further:
I have completely removed and reinstalled MetaTrader 5 (clean install), but the issue still persists.
I am unable to start or create any new MetaTester agents — all newly created agents remain in STOP state.
This problem occurs immediately after installation and is reproducible on my side.
Thank you for your support.
I am sending additional screenshots for your reference.
After I copied the “bases” folder from another computer in my local network (where MetaTester agents are working normally), the agent status on this machine changed to “running”.
At the moment:
-
Local network tests are working
-
Strategy Tester can run tests successfully
However, I am not yet certain whether remote agent usage / resource sharing (renting resources) is working correctly and stably. I am still verifying this part.
Please let me know if you need more logs or specific tests to confirm this behavior.
Thank you.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I have confirmed it 40 times and spent 5 hours tracking this down. The new update was today so I am guessing some new bug broke this. Please advise.