Metatrader 5 Build 5505 MetaTester is broken. Will not test - Confirmed

New comment
 
The software is trying to create 2026 .hcs , but the background Agent service ( metatester64.exe ) does not have the "Create Folder" permission it needs to build the directory tree first. It’s a "chicken and egg" bug, I believe. 

I have confirmed it 40 times and spent 5 hours tracking this down. The new update was today so I am guessing some new bug broke this. Please advise. 
 

Hi everyone,

Previously, MetaTester 5 Agent was working normally on this machine with the same setup.
However, currently I am unable to create or run any MetaTester 5 Agent.

No matter what I try, the agent status is always “STOP” and never switches to running.

 
same issue here, i read in log file the folder "bases" is not same directory as tester, this folder inside "terminal"  so i copy the folder bases in folder terminal ( folder with same name series ) and paste to folder tester, i think this is ridiculous but this time strategy tester its worked
 

It's not clear how to reproduce such issue.

Please give more technical details about what you are doing and when exactly you got errors.

Thank you.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

It's not clear how to reproduce such issue.

Please give more technical details about what you are doing and when exactly you got errors.

Thank you.





I have prepared 2 screenshots and 1 log file for your reference.
Please help review them.

To clarify further:
I have completely removed and reinstalled MetaTrader 5 (clean install), but the issue still persists.
I am unable to start or create any new MetaTester agents — all newly created agents remain in STOP state.

This problem occurs immediately after installation and is reproducible on my side.

Thank you for your support.

Files:
20260118.log  26 kb
 


I am sending additional screenshots for your reference.

After I copied the “bases” folder from another computer in my local network (where MetaTester agents are working normally), the agent status on this machine changed to “running”.

At the moment:

  • Local network tests are working

  • Strategy Tester can run tests successfully

However, I am not yet certain whether remote agent usage / resource sharing (renting resources) is working correctly and stably. I am still verifying this part.

Please let me know if you need more logs or specific tests to confirm this behavior.

Thank you.

New comment