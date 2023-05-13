MetaTester 5 Agents doesn't work

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I've set up sub PC like this

sub pc

On my main PC, Agents tab, once the Optimization running all the Core of the main PC running normally. But the Local Network farm status only constantly changing from "connecting" to "ready


 

Things I've tried so far

Allow an app through firewall for both Main and sub computer (including original MetaTrader 5 tester as well as the stand alone version)

Advanced fire wall: Inbound & Outbound - enable everything, full settings (for both main and sub computer)

What else could I try? Thank you!

 

Finally I'm able to run the Local Network Farm

Lesson learned:

- delete all the duplicate Inbound, Outbound rules

- Restart the PC

- Make sure Local farm network show names of the sub computer and their CPU specifications

Hope this one might help others. Good luck with the backtest!

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