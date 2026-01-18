MT5 Strategy Tester: Local Agents Not Working - Error 1053 & History Sync

Hi everyone,

I am struggling with a persistent issue where local agents in the MT5 Strategy Tester are completely non-functional, despite several troubleshooting attempts.

System Specs:

  • CPU: Intel Core i9-13900H (20 threads)

  • OS: Windows 11

The Problem:

  1. Service Failure: The Windows Event Viewer consistently reports Error 1053: "The service did not respond to the start or control request in a timely fashion" for the MetaTester-1 service.

  2. Registry Tweak Ignored: I added the ServicesPipeTimeout DWORD (value 180000 ) to the registry, but Windows still times out after 30 seconds.

  3. Agents Not Working: In the MT5 Strategy Tester "Agents" tab, the cores often stay "Disabled" or "Stopped". When manually enabled, they switch between ready and failed but never actually process any tasks.

  4. Journal Logs: The logs show that synchronization starts but is immediately killed:

    • connecting to 127.0.0.1:30xx

    • authorized (agent build 5505)

    • US100: history synchronization interrupted

    • connection closed

What I’ve Tried So Far:

  • Running MT5 and metatester64.exe as Administrator.

  • Using /portable mode to bypass Windows services.

  • Adding full exclusions to Antivirus/Firewall.

  • Deleting and re-installing agents via the MetaTester interface.

  • Manually clearing the bases/server/history folder.

Even when some cores show as ready , they fail immediately upon starting a backtest. It seems like a deep conflict between the MetaTester services and Windows 11 permissions or the Intel hybrid architecture.

Has anyone found a definitive fix for local agents refusing to work on 13th Gen Intel CPUs or bypassing this Error 1053 permanently?

Any help would be greatly appreciated!

