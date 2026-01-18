MT5 Strategy Tester: Local Agents Not Working - Error 1053 & History Sync
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi everyone,
I am struggling with a persistent issue where local agents in the MT5 Strategy Tester are completely non-functional, despite several troubleshooting attempts.
System Specs:
CPU: Intel Core i9-13900H (20 threads)
OS: Windows 11
The Problem:
Service Failure: The Windows Event Viewer consistently reports Error 1053: "The service did not respond to the start or control request in a timely fashion" for the MetaTester-1 service.
Registry Tweak Ignored: I added the ServicesPipeTimeout DWORD (value 180000 ) to the registry, but Windows still times out after 30 seconds.
Agents Not Working: In the MT5 Strategy Tester "Agents" tab, the cores often stay "Disabled" or "Stopped". When manually enabled, they switch between ready and failed but never actually process any tasks.
Journal Logs: The logs show that synchronization starts but is immediately killed:
connecting to 127.0.0.1:30xx
authorized (agent build 5505)
US100: history synchronization interrupted
connection closed
What I’ve Tried So Far:
Running MT5 and metatester64.exe as Administrator.
Using /portable mode to bypass Windows services.
Adding full exclusions to Antivirus/Firewall.
Deleting and re-installing agents via the MetaTester interface.
Manually clearing the bases/server/history folder.
Even when some cores show as ready , they fail immediately upon starting a backtest. It seems like a deep conflict between the MetaTester services and Windows 11 permissions or the Intel hybrid architecture.
Has anyone found a definitive fix for local agents refusing to work on 13th Gen Intel CPUs or bypassing this Error 1053 permanently?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!