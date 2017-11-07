How to get the two points (time1,price1 and time2,price2) from a trend line?
Use functions ObjectGetDouble(... OBJPROP_PRICE ...), ObjectGetInteger(... OBJPROP_TIME ...) - see docs for details.
Stanislav Korotky:
Use functions ObjectGetDouble(... OBJPROP_PRICE ...), ObjectGetInteger(... OBJPROP_TIME ...) - see docs for details.
Use functions ObjectGetDouble(... OBJPROP_PRICE ...), ObjectGetInteger(... OBJPROP_TIME ...) - see docs for details.
Thank you SK for your reply, but those functions only give the initial point values, where can I get the final point values (green rectangle in the image above) ?
jatm: Thank you SK for your reply, but those functions only give the initial point values, where can I get the final point values (green rectangle in the image above) ?
Read the documentation again. Use the "prop_modifier" parameter to select which "point" to select.
double ObjectGetDouble( long chart_id, // chart identifier string name, // object name ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_DOUBLE prop_id, // property identifier int prop_modifier=0 // property modifier, if required );long ObjectGetInteger( long chart_id, // chart identifier string name, // object name ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER prop_id, // property identifier int prop_modifier=0 // property modifier, if required );
Identifier
Description
Property Type
OBJPROP_PRICE
double modifier=number of anchor point
OBJPROP_TIME Time coordinate datetime modifier=number of anchor point
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I would like to know how can I get the two points (time1,price1 and time2,price2) from a trend line that I drawed manually in the chart, this values are shown into the "right-click menu -> properties -> parameters".