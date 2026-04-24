VPS mql5, my broker move server this week end, from NY to london - page 5
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I had a VPS, but the renewal didn't go through. I executed some trades, and to my surprise, the trade time in the Expert view was almost identical with and without the VPS. How can this be explained?
thanks server ld 2please a answer if i return at your vps or not
Check this link -
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
and it is the thread about auto-renewal -
MQL5 VPS did not renew the rental renewal although I have selected renewal automatically
What is the correct method to add an MT5 ? I have one MT5 and would like to add another. My attempts went rather badly; the new one overwhelms the old one. Thanks.
You can only migrate 1 trading account to your MQL5 VPS.
Is it possible that the new MT5 features require you to click on the chart to update the price chart? thanks
Your question doesn't make sense, the price on the charts updates automatically in real time, as long as you are properly connected to your broker's server.
Check the bottom right corner of your terminal for a successful connection and the Journal tab of your MT5 terminal for any messages or errors.
If I click on this chart, the price returns to the correct price. I'm wondering if this is new.
2- if i have 2 mt5 ineed to vps if i want Vps?
thanks
if i have 2 mt5 i need 2 vps if i want Vps?
If you mean MQL5 VPS, yes, you need 1 MQL5 VPS per trading account.
2- if i can have multiple MT5 platforms on the same account number? Can I have an MQL5 VPS on each platform, or will that cause a bug because all MT5, it's linked to the same account number?
thanks for your support