MQL5 VPS did not renew the rental renewal although I have selected renewal automatically
Auto renewal works if you have the necessary funds into your MQL5 account.
MQL5.com auto renewal will not take the money from your credit card or Paypal account.
So, make sure that you have the money needed here:
i have sufficient fund in mql5, expire in 22/9/2022 But my vps this week still can work.
If your MQL5 VPS expires on 22/9/2022, that means that has not expired yet, the auto renewal happens automatically at the exact minute and day your current subscription expires, not before.
If you think that something is not working smoothly in your MQL5 VPS, try to change server and migrate your EAs, indicators or signal subscription again.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I was informed that Auto Renewal of MQL5 VPS subscriptions can take the money needed from the user's credit card or Paypal account on file.
So, my earlier statement was not correct.
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Hi , My VPS expire on 22/9/2022 BUT MQL5 system did not renew for me automatically although I have selected auto renewal previously .
How Can I renew by manual or how to contact admin to deduct my wallet money to renew the VPS ?
The MQL5 helper is just a robot , totally cannot solve question and problem .