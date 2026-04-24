VPS mql5, my broker move server this week end, from NY to london

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i have Vps with MQL5 and my broker move server this week end from NY to london i would like to know if MQl5 will adjust automatically or i need to done on section Vps monday
 

Each MQL5 VPS subscription is assigned to a specific trading account number and broker, the server details are irrelevant.

So, your MQL5 VPS will be availabe under your trading account number in the Navigator window as usual, but you should check its (right click) Journal to see if everything still runs smoothly or a new migration is needed.

 

I don't know if the VPS is working, I migrated on Monday we have 2 choice  LD 6 and LD 3, I went from about 13 ms to 82.5 ms, it's much slower, can mql5 check if this is the best result we can get, how can I be sure it's normal? thanks 

 
cbeaux4321 #:

I don't know if the VPS is working, I migrated on Monday LD 6, I went from about 13 ms to 82.5 ms, it's much slower, can mql5 check if this is the best result we can get, how can I be sure it's normal? thanks 

Where is your broker's server located?

If it is far from the MQL5 VPS server, its not strange that latency has increased.

 
london server LD 3 or LD 6
 
cbeaux4321 #:
london server LD 3 or LD 6

London server LD3 or LD6 is your MQL5 VPS.

I asked about your broker's server, ask them where is their server located, is it in London too?

 
equinix London LD 3 or LD 6
 
cbeaux4321 #:
equinix London LD 3 or LD 6

So, both your MQL5 VPS and your broker's server are located in London and now you have 83ms latency in your MQL5 VPS Journal?

That seems strange, can you post a screenshot of your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals please?

 

the screenshot you see 2 server first NY and i click down right on green 82.56 and access server LD3 NEW. thanks

isend a other screenshot all server and Vps connection
 
cbeaux4321 #:

the screenshot you see 2 server first NY and i click down right on green 82.56 and access server LD3 NEW. thanks

isend a other screenshot all server and Vps connection

This is your local MT5 terminal's latency, I've told you to check the MQL5 VPS Journal.

Your MQL5 VPS's latency to your broker's server is 0.64ms.



 

ok done 

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