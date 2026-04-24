VPS mql5, my broker move server this week end, from NY to london - page 3

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cbeaux4321 #:
you write the result with forexvps, that's result now with Mql5 wich result i can obtain with your Vps 

This is the MQL5 VPS ping.



 

ity to connect with 24 hours to see and nothing doing no connect

 
cbeaux4321 #:

ity to connect with 24 hours to see and nothing doing no connect

Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:


 

i cannot migate, i delete 2ea before to buy the vps. see screenshot

1- delete cache 

2- close and Mt5 

what do you suggest

thanks

 
ok all is migrate but i don,t understand. Why i have the same 82.30 ms before and after to migrate in the vps ? i send to you a screenshot before you can see thanks
 
cbeaux4321 #:
Why i have the same 82.30 ms
It is in your home Metatrader.
But your home Metatrader (and this 82.30 ms) has nothing to do with VPS. Because this MQL5 VPS is the other Metatrader (Metatrader in cloud).
 
cbeaux4321 #:

i cannot migate, i delete 2ea before to buy the vps. see screenshot

1- delete cache 

2- close and Mt5 

what do you suggest

thanks

Your EA doesn't seem to be MQL5 VPS compatible, it either uses DLL calls that are not allowed in MQL5 VPS, or something else.
 
cbeaux4321 #:
ok all is migrate but i don,t understand. Why i have the same 82.30 ms before and after to migrate in the vps ? i send to you a screenshot before you can see thanks

This is your local MT5 terminal's latency, if you want to check the MQL5 VPS ping, check the MQL5 VPS Journal.



 
1- 83.61 ms, no improvement with the VPS.

2-  EA code 0, no synchronization, and this is very important, especially for GWMA. What do you suggest to correct the situation?

thanks

 

If I download another MT5, I'll be tracking 3 stocks, so I'd like to have 2 screens that would allow me to choose the one in the best position to trade.

Can I use the same VPS, or do I need to buy another one? And can I get a discount for 3 VPSs?

2- Will the EAs synchronize automatically with usage, and if not, will they remain saved for night trading? or how can do it?

thanks

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