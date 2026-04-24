VPS mql5, my broker move server this week end, from NY to london - page 3
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you write the result with forexvps, that's result now with Mql5 wich result i can obtain with your Vps
This is the MQL5 VPS ping.
ity to connect with 24 hours to see and nothing doing no connect
ity to connect with 24 hours to see and nothing doing no connect
i cannot migate, i delete 2ea before to buy the vps. see screenshot
1- delete cache
2- close and Mt5
what do you suggest
thanks
Why i have the same 82.30 ms
But your home Metatrader (and this 82.30 ms) has nothing to do with VPS. Because this MQL5 VPS is the other Metatrader (Metatrader in cloud).
i cannot migate, i delete 2ea before to buy the vps. see screenshot
1- delete cache
2- close and Mt5
what do you suggest
thanks
ok all is migrate but i don,t understand. Why i have the same 82.30 ms before and after to migrate in the vps ? i send to you a screenshot before you can see thanks
This is your local MT5 terminal's latency, if you want to check the MQL5 VPS ping, check the MQL5 VPS Journal.
2- EA code 0, no synchronization, and this is very important, especially for GWMA. What do you suggest to correct the situation?
thanks
If I download another MT5, I'll be tracking 3 stocks, so I'd like to have 2 screens that would allow me to choose the one in the best position to trade.
Can I use the same VPS, or do I need to buy another one? And can I get a discount for 3 VPSs?
2- Will the EAs synchronize automatically with usage, and if not, will they remain saved for night trading? or how can do it?
thanks