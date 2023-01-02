Run multiple MT4 accounts in the same platform with different EA for each account
Hi, Can someone tell me if is it possible to run 2 or 3 different MT4 accounts on the same MT4 platform (For example all on ICMarkets) but i want to use different EA for each account.
Please tell me how. Thank you
Of course it is, but you will need to employ a seperate MQL5 VPS for each one, if you want to trade some EAs on each account simultaneously.
Why did you post your MT4
question in the Root / MT5 General
section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- One platform — one login at a time. Install other platforms (in separate directories.)
So by doing this way, each account can run its own EA?
But all the charts will show right? it's not going to confuse the algo?
This way each trading account can run multiple EAs, but you will need 1 MQL5 VPS for each one of them.
Hello,
If I have 2 EAs running on two different accounts on two different VPSs on the same MT4 platform. When switching between accounts, the EAs replace each other; say the Gold EA replaces the EURUSD EA and vise versa. They don't seem to be separated.
I don't know what to do about this now.
If you use MQL5 VPS, you haven't synchronized correctly your EAs with your MQL5 VP servers.
You must login into the 1st account, load the corresponding EA on your chart, click the Auto Trading button and then synchronize with the correct MQL5 VP server.
Then you must login into the 2nd account, load the corresponding EA on your chart, click the Auto Trading button and then synchronize with the correct MQL5 VP server.
hey guys,
can someone tell me about using EA, i want to use my same EA on different account is it possible?
