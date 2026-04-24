VPS mql5, my broker move server this week end, from NY to london - page 6

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cbeaux4321 #:
If I understand correctly: 1- Each MT5 platform must be linked to a different account with the broker, or can I have multiple platforms (that's what I understood from a video)?

2- if i can have multiple MT5 platforms on the same account number? Can I have an MQL5 VPS on each platform, or will that cause a bug because all MT5, it's linked to the same account number?

thanks for your support

Each MQL5 VPS subscription is linked to 1 trading account.

You can't have multiple trading accounts linked to 1 MQL5 VPS subscription.

If you login to the same trading account in another MT5 terminal and you also login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community, you will see the same MQL5 VPS subscription under your trading account number in the Navigator window.

 

please answer the last question

and this See the screenshot. If I understand correctly, I see the following in the log: "Example: GWMA loaded successfully." Should the "Auto Trade" button be red to prevent the execution of two orders? Please confirm (see screenshot).

thanks 

 
cbeaux4321 #:

please answer the last question

and this See the screenshot. If I understand correctly, I see the following in the log: "Example: GWMA loaded successfully." Should the "Auto Trade" button be red to prevent the execution of two orders? Please confirm (see screenshot).

thanks 

If you have migrated to your MQL5 VPS succesfully, you don't need to click the 'Algo Trading' button in your local terminal again, because you will be trading twice.
 

Thank you for your cooperation.

I'm missing some information: how can I download another MT5 account? (I want two.)

After trying: 1- it overwrote the existing MT5 platform. 2- the second time, despite using a different folder, they conflicted, resulting in a price mismatch, and one ended up in Singapore instead of London.

Could you please provide step-by-step documentation?

thanks 

 
cbeaux4321 #:

Thank you for your cooperation.

I'm missing some information: how can I download another MT5 account? (I want two.)

After trying: 1- it overwrote the existing MT5 platform. 2- the second time, despite using a different folder, they conflicted, resulting in a price mismatch, and one ended up in Singapore instead of London.

Could you please provide step-by-step documentation?

thanks 

You need to select a different destination folder during the installation of the second MT5 terminal.



 

thakns for your answer

Following up on this question: VPS loading GWMA3 in the log, but is it normal to see GWMA3 grayed out on the screen as if it's not working

thanks 

 
cbeaux4321 #:

thakns for your answer

Following up on this question: VPS loading GWMA3 in the log, but is it normal to see GWMA3 grayed out on the screen as if it's not working

thanks 

Yes, that is normal, because now your EA is trading in the MQL5 VPS, if you have migrated it to it successfully.
 
Hello, I installed the new MT5 using your suggested method, but there are conflicts: the price freezes and there are gaps.

It's the same broker account.

1- The VPS works in both MT5 accounts; could that be the cause?

2- What surprised me is that it imported the content from the old MT5 account (same title and EA) without reinstalling. Was that normal? Could it have created a link and caused the bug?

3- Could it be the installation? Do they have different numbers in the data folder? Do you have any suggestions?

thanks 

 

Hello,

Since early 2025, I have been experiencing a recurring issue on the MQL5 VPS. MT5 charts stop updating and ticks stop coming in, even though the platform shows an active connection.

To restore normal operation, I must click on the charts, change timeframe, or open the Tick window. As soon as I do this, the charts and tick flow resume immediately.

This issue happens repeatedly and affects platform stability.

I have checked the MQL5 forums, and other users are reporting the same behavior, which suggests this may be related to the MQL5 VPS environment or a recent MT5 update.

Could you please verify whether this is a known issue on the MQL5 VPS infrastructure?

Thank you.

 
I've been using MetaTrader for several years. I switched to TradingView and cTrader before returning to MetaTrader. However, I've noticed you have an increasing number of bugs: 1- I sent you a message this week, but haven't received a response asking if you're trying to fix the problem. 2- Recently, I've been getting more frequent updates about Singapore (438 ms) instead of London. 3- Ticks skip more often during more active trading. Several traders use it, and they all agree with me about the deteriorating connection. Many are starting to look for alternatives. I hope your organization will take action. Thanks.
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