New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5260: Enhancements in Algo Forge, extended OpenBLAS support, and new inheritance rules in MQL5 - page 4

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MQL5 Cloud Protector failed after this build launched, on both MT4 and MT5:

MT4 Message:

sending request to protector server error (3-3, #0)

MT5 Message:

request to protector server failed

Is this my issue or is anyone facing the same?


Update:
For MT5, found that Windows Defender updates on 7 Sept blocked MQL5 Cloud Protector, have solved by Firewall settings.
For MT4, still getting failed message even no firewall at all.
 
When using Strategy Tester with "visual mode with the display of chart, indicators and trades" unchecked. If before clicking the Start button, you are selecting tab "Backtest", it will automatically jump to tab "Journal" and tab "Journal" will display like this. This error is sometimes very inconvenient.

 

Never trust the Debugger:


EDIT:

And another:


 

Since I really turned lazy reporting bugs....



 

Background-Color-Parameter not applied via API:



 
Dominik Egert #:

Never trust the Debugger:


EDIT:

And another:


Thank you for your message.

In the tooltip all integers type were interpreted as ulong.
I changed this behaviour, all integer type values will cast to the nearest unsigned type (special 1 bit integer type for bool) before output to the tooltip

Also for a double type values "%.16g" will be used instead of "%.15g" for the tooltip
The watchlist uses RYU for a double type values (IMHO it is fastest and precize algorithm)

 
Ilyas #:

Thank you for your message.

In the tooltip all integers type were interpreted as ulong.
I changed this behaviour, all integer type values will cast to the nearest unsigned type (special 1 bit integer type for bool) before output to the tooltip

Also for a double type values "%.16g" will be used instead of "%.15g" for the tooltip
The watchlist uses RYU for a double type values (IMHO it is fastest and precize algorithm)

Welcome, and thanks for taking care.
 

Something is a bit broken when it comes to chart objects at the moment.

Setting the parameters of the OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL is not working properly:


EDIT:

Only when setting the params like shown, it is as expected, but not as it should be done. 

As a sidenote, I know reporting bugs via Screenshots is a very bad habit, but I want to see how my reports are being treated before putting in the full effort of reducing the amount of work on MQs side. - Please bear with me for now.

 
Dominik Egert #:

Setting the parameters of the OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL is not working properly:

It has always been this way and it is correct. You can address your BMPs in abbreviated form, and other people's - by full name. The window shows the full name.
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