New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5260: Enhancements in Algo Forge, extended OpenBLAS support, and new inheritance rules in MQL5 - page 4
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Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 5260: улучшения в Algo Forge, расширение OpenBLAS и новые правила наследования в MQL5
Ilyas, 2025.09.08 08:04
The fix has been made and will be available in the next beta.
MQL5 Cloud Protector failed after this build launched, on both MT4 and MT5:
MT4 Message:
MT5 Message:
Is this my issue or is anyone facing the same?
Update:
For MT5, found that Windows Defender updates on 7 Sept blocked MQL5 Cloud Protector, have solved by Firewall settings.
For MT4, still getting failed message even no firewall at all.
Never trust the Debugger:
EDIT:
And another:
Since I really turned lazy reporting bugs....
Background-Color-Parameter not applied via API:
Never trust the Debugger:
EDIT:
And another:
Thank you for your message.
In the tooltip all integers type were interpreted as ulong.
I changed this behaviour, all integer type values will cast to the nearest unsigned type (special 1 bit integer type for bool) before output to the tooltip
Also for a double type values "%.16g" will be used instead of "%.15g" for the tooltip
The watchlist uses RYU for a double type values (IMHO it is fastest and precize algorithm)
Thank you for your message.
In the tooltip all integers type were interpreted as ulong.
I changed this behaviour, all integer type values will cast to the nearest unsigned type (special 1 bit integer type for bool) before output to the tooltip
Also for a double type values "%.16g" will be used instead of "%.15g" for the tooltip
The watchlist uses RYU for a double type values (IMHO it is fastest and precize algorithm)
Something is a bit broken when it comes to chart objects at the moment.
Setting the parameters of the OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL is not working properly:
EDIT:
Only when setting the params like shown, it is as expected, but not as it should be done.
As a sidenote, I know reporting bugs via Screenshots is a very bad habit, but I want to see how my reports are being treated before putting in the full effort of reducing the amount of work on MQs side. - Please bear with me for now.
Setting the parameters of the OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL is not working properly: