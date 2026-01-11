New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5260: Enhancements in Algo Forge, extended OpenBLAS support, and new inheritance rules in MQL5 - page 7
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More info on MQL5 Cloud Protection Server:
I've sniffed the IP that MT4 MetaEditor tried to send when pressed MQL5 Cloud Protector.
The IP 89.187.118.55 is owned by MetaQuotes and is not accessable, please help to check if the server working correctly.
I've also tried the same MQL5 Cloud Protection Server (52.216.32.138) in different location, those are accessable.
Today, I'm 100% being blocked.
I'm just running protector once every minute (slowly, gently) for today, what's wrong about this normal usage??
I seldom touch the MQL5 Cloud Protection button, nearly one batch every 2 months.
Could MQL5 please unblock normal usage??
Write to servicedesk please with all technical details
Service Desk today is super ignorant.
There are 3 options only:
1. MQL5 services help. No way to send information to MQL5, only Q&A buttons available.
2. Technical issues. This points to the forum here.
3. I want to delete my MQL5 community account. I guess that is telling you not to use MQL5?
...oh well there is a physical address on the page top, maybe they recommend a letter
https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
Service Desk today is super ignorant.
There are 3 options only:
1. MQL5 services help. No way to send information to MQL5, only Q&A buttons available.
2. Technical issues. This points to the forum here.
3. I want to delete my MQL5 community account. I guess that is telling you not to use MQL5?
...oh well there is a physical address on the page top, maybe they recommend a letter
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Access to www.mql5.com was denied
Sergey Golubev, 2025.08.27 14:58
My example.
When I want to contact with the service desk so I am not writing anything to the bot. I am clicking on the following:
- "I am Seller" (your case) - "Other question" - ... and -
===================
Do not speak with bot. Just click on "Other question" ..."Other question" ..."Other question" - and, finally, you will be invited (by bot) to create a ticket to the service desk (to communicate with admins).
https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
Service Desk today is super ignorant.
And this is the other example ( other user tried as an experiment for example):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Alain Verleyen, 2024.10.24 21:07
Reading all the whining here, I tried myself. I have no privileges as moderator to do it, as it was already said.
It took me less than 1 minute to go there :
If I write something and type enter, a ticket will be opened.
Funny topic.
It is very easy to open the ticket to the service desk (many users are contacting with the service desk with not a problem at all):
I thought MQL5 Cloud Protection is about "Cloud Network" or "Account" which caused me 20+ trials on the chatbot.
Have sent a request and hoping for a good reply after 3 working days.
Update:
I found the solution for 403 mql5.com also worked for "MQL5 Cloud Protection" button block.
I'll now remove the request.
Thank you so much for everyone's help in the forum!!
Those are not "moving averages", they are the highest Ask price, and lowest Bid price for the bar. They appear only when you are using the "Every tick based on real ticks" modelling.
They are not part of any template, nor is it something new nor abhorrent. It has been like that since many, many builds ago, and there is no option to disable them.
EDIT: If you really want to hide them, then set the chart colours (F8) for the Ask price line and Bid price line to the "None", but I don't think that is very practical.
EDIT2: To be honest, I actually wish that this feature was made available on live charts too, but with an enable/disable option for each of the lines individually. It can be quite useful on the very low timeframes (M1 to M5).
May I ask, is this considered an error (on my side), a bug or now expected behaviour??