New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5260: Enhancements in Algo Forge, extended OpenBLAS support, and new inheritance rules in MQL5 - page 6
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I've sniffed the IP that MT4 MetaEditor tried to send when pressed MQL5 Cloud Protector.
The IP 89.187.118.55 is owned by MetaQuotes and is not accessable, please help to check if the server working correctly.
I've also tried the same MQL5 Cloud Protection Server (52.216.32.138) in different location, those are accessable.
Please give multiple "tile window" options
Not sure if this is a type-resolution error of if I am missing something here...
Not sure if this is a type-resolution error of if I am missing something here...
Well, yes. - that is intentional to show that it is not resolving to its own/local functions. - Instead it tries to use a non-const function, though the const function defined above is a much better case, and a non-const function cannot be called from a const function.
To fix this issue, I added in "this." to make it compile, but I expected this not to be necessary.
I expected this not to be necessary.
Now any new name closes access to objects of the same name.
Now any new name closes access to objects of the same name.
OK, understood, thank you.
But then the error message is completley off charts, and cannot be right at all. - There is no such thing as a "uint argb()" function from the parameter variable. - And why would it try to actually access a non-const function, and complain about missing parameters?
This cannot be right.
This cannot be right.
Unfortunately, your error messages are poorly understood. Perhaps you should create a maximally concise example in the form of source text. Then it will be clearer.
Here is an example.
Unfortunately, your error messages are poorly understood. Perhaps you should create a maximally concise example in the form of source text. Then it will be clearer.
Here is an example.