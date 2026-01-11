New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5260: Enhancements in Algo Forge, extended OpenBLAS support, and new inheritance rules in MQL5 - page 6

New comment
 
More info on MQL5 Cloud Protection Server:

I've sniffed the IP that MT4 MetaEditor tried to send when pressed MQL5 Cloud Protector.
The IP 89.187.118.55 is owned by MetaQuotes and is not accessable, please help to check if the server working correctly.
I've also tried the same MQL5 Cloud Protection Server (52.216.32.138) in different location, those are accessable.


 

Please give multiple "tile window" options



 

Not sure if this is a type-resolution error of if I am missing something here...


Files:
lib_unions.mqh  47 kb
Playground1.mq5  3 kb
 
Dominik Egert #:

Not sure if this is a type-resolution error of if I am missing something here...

bool operator>=(const uint argb)                                                              const { return(this.argb() >= argb); };
 
fxsaber #:

Well, yes. - that is intentional to show that it is not resolving to its own/local functions. - Instead it tries to use a non-const function, though the const function defined above is a much better case, and a non-const function cannot be called from a const function.

To fix this issue, I added in "this." to make it compile, but I expected this not to be necessary.

 
Dominik Egert #:

I expected this not to be necessary.

Now any new name closes access to objects of the same name.

Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 5200: расширение OpenBLAS и усиление контроля в MQL5 - Статьи авторы используют, чтобы заработать 200 долларов.
Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 5200: расширение OpenBLAS и усиление контроля в MQL5 - Статьи авторы используют, чтобы заработать 200 долларов.
  • 2025.08.29
  • www.mql5.com
Мы проверяем коды из кодобазы при изменениях компилятора. И мы сделали замены и поправили на всех языках опубликованные коды. для каждой версии вычисляли хеш код и заменяли функции по хеш коду. насколько сильно это затрагивает опубликованные коды
 
fxsaber #:

Now any new name closes access to objects of the same name.

OK, understood, thank you. 



But then the error message is completley off charts, and cannot be right at all. - There is no such thing as a "uint argb()" function from the parameter variable. - And why would it try to actually access a non-const function, and complain about missing parameters?


This cannot be right.



 
Dominik Egert #:

This cannot be right.

Unfortunately, your error messages are poorly understood. Perhaps you should create a maximally concise example in the form of source text. Then it will be clearer.

Here is an example.

Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks
Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks
  • 2025.08.31
  • www.mql5.com
This thread will discuss undocumented methods of working with the mql5 language , examples of solving certain problems...
 
fxsaber #:

Unfortunately, your error messages are poorly understood. Perhaps you should create a maximally concise example in the form of source text. Then it will be clearer.

Here is an example.


Question mark in my face. I dont understand. The error messages are from the compiler. The code required, I have posted.

Problem is, it doesn't compile.
 
Dominik Egert #:

Question mark in my face. I dont understand. The error messages are from the compiler. The code required, I have posted.

Problem is, it doesn't compile.
Playground1.mq5                 
lib_unions.mqh                  
code generated                  0
0 errors, 0 warnings, 493 msec elapsed, cpu='X64 Regular'                       0
Files:
lib_unions.mqh  47 kb
12345678910
New comment