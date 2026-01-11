New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5260: Enhancements in Algo Forge, extended OpenBLAS support, and new inheritance rules in MQL5 - page 10
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It's not off-topic. You reported what you think is a bug in the Watchlist/Tooltip (@Ilyas will maybe answer about it, after your explanations you seem to be right, thanks as I had misunderstood the RYU algorithm).
Now, my opinion is : most users using the Watchlist doesn't care about these details, when I have a variable supposed to contain 0.3 (whatever the way 0.3 was obtained), I would like to see 0.3 and my guess is :it is so for most MQL coders.
So my request is, for all output (Watchlist, Print without format, etc...) please MetaQuotes show the "decimal" representation by default and BE CONSISTENT (here I perfectly agree with amrali).
My proposal (I know it will not be followed but it doesn't matter, it's for the record) : display 0.3 for both by default in the Value column and the (consistent) precise IEEE-754 representation as tooltip (or even better as an additional column).
Should be 0.3 in both cases in my opinion. Yes I know this contradict your point 2, but coders who don't know that "apparently equal amounts" can differ when represented as double will not print the values or not understand these 2 different values anyway. Coders who knows and need it to see the real "double" can easily see them with printf.
When you have an input 0.3, you don't want to see 0.299999999999999989 in your log or the Watchlist, you want to see 0.3 !
It's not off-topic. You reported what you think is a bug in the Watchlist/Tooltip
The display warns that some action (rounding or other procedure) is necessary, I feel comfortable seeing why simple comparisons like 0.3 == 0.2 + 0.1 had failed.
RYU tries to simplify decimal fractions for display (emit the least possible number of decimal digits) while maintaining round-trip accuracy.
only display what is actually in memory.
amrali #:
The issue is not for 0.3 only, consider this:
0.75241
I want to see the real value, that's it. Not (only) a value coming from an internal representation for the computer (0.752410000000000023).
I am not suggesting to hide anything, but either to show all "values" directly (a tooltip is not very practical), or to let the coder choose what he wants to see.
Good day to all, it seems the toolbar issue on undocked charts has still not been fixed. Hiding toolbar at every MT5 start is taking quite some time.
Indeed, detached chart toolbars still come back after program restart after being disabled.
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