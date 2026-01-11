New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5260: Enhancements in Algo Forge, extended OpenBLAS support, and new inheritance rules in MQL5 - page 2

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@Rashid Umarov #We also have moderators who are company haters. This is an interesting curiosity.

Is that not a good thing?

It challenges the company to consider different viewpoints and to improve the overall satisfaction. If everyone were a fan then, there would be no incentive to do better.

In fact, moderators are probably the ones with more than enough real practical experience with the product to offer the company proper, unbiased and constructive feedback for improvements and corrections.

Ignoring or discouraging that is not only naïve, it is self-sabotaging.

PS! Also, when a "hater" sticks around, then that is a sign that they are invested in the product, even with its flaws. Otherwise, they would have just moved onto something else. A company should never disregard such "invested" users—business psychology 101.

 
There is a clear difference between constructive criticism and just throwing negativity.

Pointing out a real issue with explanations and proposals is valuable and helps improve the product.

Using sarcasm without offering alternatives only adds noise, derails the bug report, and looks like pure hostility. That is not feedback, it is just trash in the discussion.

The worst part is that MQ still allows them to be moderators. They log in once a week or even once a month and use any bug report or suggestion to throw trash. What do we call that? Pure toxicity.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5260: Enhancements in Algo Forge, extended OpenBLAS support, and new inheritance rules in MQL5

Dominik Egert, 2025.09.06 21:05

And this from a Software development company.

Shortly before collapse.

Not only do we have a moderator keeps rectifying the increasing savage as features, now we are down to software development features even worse than GPT...

Help....

 
Please fix the "Scale fix" function in MT5 to make it smooth and seamless like it is in MT4.
If it can be exactly like MT4, that's fine too.
Or, if possible, let me freely and comfortably stretch and compress the vertical scale.
Honestly, this is the main reason why I don't feel like interacting with the MT5 chart at all when doing technical analysis.

Thanks very



 
Luu Tuan Trung #:
Please fix the "Scale fix" function in MT5 to make it smooth and seamless like it is in MT4.
If it can be exactly like MT4, that's fine too.
Or, if possible, let me freely and comfortably stretch and compress the vertical scale.
Honestly, this is the main reason why I don't feel like interacting with the MT5 chart at all when doing technical analysis.
Drag your vertical price scale down so far that your candles become a flat line before you enable Scale fix, and make sure Chart auto scroll is disabled.
 
stealthbo #:
Please add seconds time frame to MT5

There are several free custom timeframe utilities that support seconds charts for MT5 out there--if you take the time to search (I just did a quick search on DuckDuckGo.com--not the app).

 
Nguyen Van Luong #:

Add D2, D3, D4, W2, W3 timeframes are simpler and better for long term traders.

This is what Custom Charts in MT5 are for.

Code Base

Period Converter Mod

Aleksandr Slavskii, 2025.07.13 12:13

An analogue of Period Converter in MT4

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

This is what Custom Charts in MT5 are for.


Thank you so much!
If integrated all this timeframes into MT5, it would be more convenient because you don't have to manage too many symbols.

 
Rashid Umarov #:
We also have moderators who are company haters. This is an interesting curiosity.

😉

How to Get Someone Who Hates You to Like You: 12 Steps
How to Get Someone Who Hates You to Like You: 12 Steps
  • www.wikihow.com
You're never going to be able to get everyone in the world to like you. That's just the way it is. However, sometimes you can be put in a situation where someone you really need or want to get along with just doesn't like you for whatever...
 
Nguyen Van Luong #:
Thank you so much!

You're welcome.

Nguyen Van Luong #:
If integrated all this timeframes into MT5, it would be more convenient because you don't have to manage too many symbols.

Yes, it would but I imagine that the list of timeframes in the interface would massive--ranging from M1 to MN12 or so, and this assumes that tick and seconds charts would be excluded. Obviously, I have no idea how the MT5 terminal is programmed. Perhaps such a massive list would be burdensome.

Ever present in my mind is the fact that MT5 is free for traders and in terms of coding, the sky is the limit. The day that MT5 becomes cluttered would be a sad day.

Also, Aleksandr Slavskii's free script is pretty light, so I wouldn't worry about the efficiency of running multiple instances/charts.

 

Hello,

have you changed anything with the arrays? When I run the tester, I'm running out of RAM (the tester uses a lot of GB now, it was about 250 MB before update). Through process of elimination, I've figured out that this code is causing it...

void CInterval::LoadInterval(int num_candles){   // there are max 1000 candles to load
 
    ArrayResize(candles, num_candles);

       return;  // inserted intentionally looking for a cause

    for(int i=0;i<num_candles;i++){
       SCandle c ;
       c.close = iClose(_SMBL,Name,i);
       c.high = iHigh(_SMBL,Name,i);
       c.low = iLow(_SMBL,Name,i);
       c.open = iOpen(_SMBL,Name,i);
       c.time = iTime(_SMBL,Name,i);
       candles[i] = c;
    }    
}

It runs with every new candle for every interval.

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