New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5260: Enhancements in Algo Forge, extended OpenBLAS support, and new inheritance rules in MQL5 - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Is that not a good thing?
It challenges the company to consider different viewpoints and to improve the overall satisfaction. If everyone were a fan then, there would be no incentive to do better.
In fact, moderators are probably the ones with more than enough real practical experience with the product to offer the company proper, unbiased and constructive feedback for improvements and corrections.
Ignoring or discouraging that is not only naïve, it is self-sabotaging.
PS! Also, when a "hater" sticks around, then that is a sign that they are invested in the product, even with its flaws. Otherwise, they would have just moved onto something else. A company should never disregard such "invested" users—business psychology 101.
Pointing out a real issue with explanations and proposals is valuable and helps improve the product.
Using sarcasm without offering alternatives only adds noise, derails the bug report, and looks like pure hostility. That is not feedback, it is just trash in the discussion.
The worst part is that MQ still allows them to be moderators. They log in once a week or even once a month and use any bug report or suggestion to throw trash. What do we call that? Pure toxicity.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5260: Enhancements in Algo Forge, extended OpenBLAS support, and new inheritance rules in MQL5
Dominik Egert, 2025.09.06 21:05
Thanks very
Please fix the "Scale fix" function in MT5 to make it smooth and seamless like it is in MT4.
Please add seconds time frame to MT5
There are several free custom timeframe utilities that support seconds charts for MT5 out there--if you take the time to search (I just did a quick search on DuckDuckGo.com--not the app).
Add D2, D3, D4, W2, W3 timeframes are simpler and better for long term traders.
This is what Custom Charts in MT5 are for.
Code Base
Period Converter Mod
Aleksandr Slavskii, 2025.07.13 12:13An analogue of Period Converter in MT4
This is what Custom Charts in MT5 are for.
Thank you so much!
If integrated all this timeframes into MT5, it would be more convenient because you don't have to manage too many symbols.
We also have moderators who are company haters. This is an interesting curiosity.
😉
Thank you so much!
You're welcome.
If integrated all this timeframes into MT5, it would be more convenient because you don't have to manage too many symbols.
Yes, it would but I imagine that the list of timeframes in the interface would massive--ranging from M1 to MN12 or so, and this assumes that tick and seconds charts would be excluded. Obviously, I have no idea how the MT5 terminal is programmed. Perhaps such a massive list would be burdensome.
Ever present in my mind is the fact that MT5 is free for traders and in terms of coding, the sky is the limit. The day that MT5 becomes cluttered would be a sad day.
Also, Aleksandr Slavskii's free script is pretty light, so I wouldn't worry about the efficiency of running multiple instances/charts.
Hello,
have you changed anything with the arrays? When I run the tester, I'm running out of RAM (the tester uses a lot of GB now, it was about 250 MB before update). Through process of elimination, I've figured out that this code is causing it...
It runs with every new candle for every interval.