My IP has been falsely banned by MQL5 - page 2
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Obviously, yes you should try to troubleshoot your issue.
Then obviously, login and try again! Are you not logged on now?
Don't use your "new" account. Use your actual account, and if necessary via the VPN.
MQL5 Market products are having activations which are calculated per computer/hardware and per OS/Windows version and per your forum username.
So, if you want to use same indicators on the other computer so you need to download them from the Market tab of Metatrader on the same way as you already did it (in case you will have same forum username on the other computer; because forum username is Community tab login in Metatrader).
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The human support is working/dealing with financial issues. The human support for the technical issues is started from the forum.
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I agree with Michael Charles Schefe- it is most probably host file issue.
Read this thread with all the reasons/situations explained (incl about how to contact with support) and about what to do for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/494102
Thank You Sergey and Fernando. I really appreciate you guys for trying to assist me. I should've calmed down and not get emotional when typing my first message. My sincere apologies for that.
I will read up on what both of you recommended. And will reply here if i'm able to resume with logging in and accessing the site normally again, without the VPN. If you guys, or any one else has any other information and advice, please let me know. I would greatly appreciate it. If nothing works, then i will have to try contacting the company who built my PC, to turn location services back on, and then see if it allows me to resume with no issues, like i did on my old PC.
Thank you for educating me, and apologies once again for coming off harshly in my first post.
Obviously, yes you should try to troubleshoot your issue.
Then obviously, login and try again! Are you not logged on now?
Don't use your "new" account. Use your actual account, and if necessary via the VPN.
Obviously, yes you should try to troubleshoot your issue.
Then obviously, login and try again! Are you not logged on now?
Don't use your "new" account. Use your actual account, and if necessary via the VPN.
If you are able to logon with your actual account, via the VPN, then the location services is not the issue. The "hosts" file is still a possible reason—have you not looked at it yet?
Unknown. Maybe yes, but most probably not. It may also depend on how you setup your profile here on the site. There are some security settings that may be affecting your connection ...
Below is a screenshot of my own settings. Yours may be set differently ...
I have looked at the Security Settings now, and saw that ''control session by IP was *unchecked* '' . i enabled it now and saved. I will try logging out, turning off my WiFi Router and computer. Then turning them back on, and try logging in again, without the VPN.
What worked for me with a similar modem-router issue was changing the DHCP lease term in advanced modem-router firmware settings. It often defaults to 1 day. If you have access to that setting, change it to 5 minutes. Then wait 6 minutes and reboot the modem-router. To be sure for Wi-Fi devices, set them to "forget" the old connection which should force the modem-router to reassign wireless IP addresses upon reconnecting. Just know that some ISP's don't allow customers to access DHCP lease settings.
i am not sure what The hosts file is and where and how to access it. Can you please guide me?
This is about host file:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Authorization Failed on my MT4 when I try to log in mql5 account.
Vik A, 2023.09.13 16:22
Not sure of this will help anyone. I struggled with this issued for days and could not find a solutions. Here is what I found and did and it worked:
1. Somehow the MT4 installation from a few brokers add entries in windows Hosts file.
2. These entries cause the Mql5 website and its component getting redirected to the local computer itself.
3. You will notice that you are not able to open https://www.mql5.com website in your browser if the hosts file has been tampered with.
4. Go to C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc on your computer
5. Find hosts file.
6. Open it in notepad or something
7. Look for entries which have something like MQL4 or MQL5
8. If entries are there, make a copy of the hosts file for back up.
9. Now in the original hosts file, remove all rows where you see mql4 or mql5.
10. Save the hosts file.
11. Open browser and see if the https://www.mql5.com website opens properly.
12. If it does, you have resolved the issue. Congratulations!
13. Now restart MT4 and MT5 and login to community tab
14. The issue should be resolved there too.
Hopefully this will save 100s of hours of people looking for solution to this issue.
Enjoy!
How I am finding host file in my computer:
What worked for me with a similar modem-router issue was changing the DHCP lease term in advanced modem-router firmware settings. It often defaults to 1 day. If you have access to that setting, change it to 5 minutes. Then wait 6 minutes and reboot the modem-router. To be sure for Wi-Fi devices, set them to "forget" the old connection which should force the modem-router to reassign wireless IP addresses upon reconnecting. Just know that some ISP's don't allow customers to access DHCP lease settings.