My IP has been falsely banned by MQL5
1. Why can't the free MQL5 indicators work if i send them from one PC to another. Every other indicator on the internet supports this, except MQL5 indicators. It is extremely ridiculous that i would have to download all 1900 free indicators all over again, one by one, just to setup my new terminal.
2. Where is the Human Support. This is such a big trading website and to see no human support contact or email is absolutely shocking.
3. Why have i been logged out and can't access the MQL5 page. I had to use a VPN now, to be able to login and type this message. Otherwise, it wouldn't have been possible. I then tried to create another MQL5 account with my VPN. It allows me to sign in, but i can't activate it and cant download any of my indicators that i have been using for months until this point.
Can someone please assist me ASAP, as this is horrendous and shouldn't have happened in the first place. This is a shocking experience from MQL5. I have never encountered this with any other trading website or indicators. Only massive inconvenience here from MQL5.
I am extremely disappointed and stressed out, as i need certain indicators here from MQL5 in order to continue trading.
1. you cannot move/migrate market products from 1 computer to another as each terminal has a unique id,
2. as per your maket licence, your market products also have a unique id again.
As for your ip address. i recommend that you look at your HOSTS file, this has been an issue of late. Your ip address maybe blocked by mql5, however there are many other reasons that should be looked at before automaticly blaming mql5. This includes your network.
I do not understand why it is so hard for users to use the bot; i dont have problems with it. Just click buttons and below the buttons is a text field that the bot will ask you to describe your issue.
- Market products, even if free, are encrypted and signed with a hardware ID, so you can't just copy them to a new device. They must be properly re-downloaded and activated on the new device, so as to be signed based on the new hardware ID.
- The "human" support is here on the forum, which is a user to user support system. We are all normal users here, even most of us moderators.
- 403 error is usually a localised issue, not an IP ban. If it were an IP ban you would simply get a blank screen. Run a search here on the forum about 403 errors. The reasons are many, but in most cases is due to some issue on your own computer or the Internet Service Provider.
- Creating another user account is not going to help (nor is it allowed). Market products are associated with your MQL5 Community Account ID, so another account will not have access to paid products, nor your product history. Free products will just be signed differently.
- As for your "horrendous shock, disappointment and stress", you should also consider your own lack of understanding of how things work, before placing all the blame on others.
- www.mql5.com
1. you cannot move/migrate market products from 1 computer to another as each terminal has a unique id,
2. as per your maket licence, your market products also have a unique id again.
As for your ip address. i recommend that you look at your HOSTS file, this has been an issue of late. Your ip address maybe blocked by mql5, however there are many other reasons that should be looked at before automaticly blaming mql5. This includes your network.
I do not understand why it is so hard for users to use the bot; i dont have problems with it. Just click buttons and below the buttons is a text field that the bot will ask you to describe your issue.
Hi Michael
Thanks for your prompt reply.
1. Will it work if i zip up my entire old terminal and overwrite my new terminal with my old one with all 1900 FREE MQL5 indicators ? I only use free indicators on MQL5, no paid ones yet. Or do i have to download all 1900 indicators all over again. From those, i ofcourse only use a few selected indicators. So obviously, i would download just those to save time initially (that's what i started doing last night, until i logged in this morning to encounter this issue). But unfortunately, i already had all of them saved to my indicator folder. Now, to build up that library all over again, is disappointingly time consuming. I'm very worried cause i need a few key indicators, that can only be found here on MQL5 (free), in order to continue trading. My old PC is not reliable anymore, so i bought a new one. So, if i can't access those indicators anymore, it will greatly impact my trading, as i built my entire strategy around a few of them.
2. I'm not sure what to do. Every single other website and service works, except for MQL5. I have to use a VPN just to type these messages. Other websites, i dont have to use the VPN inorder to access them.
3. I will send a screenshot here of what i'm seeing on the bot. There are no buttons displayed to me, like you are seeing on your end. Please see attached screenshot below:
Like i said, I'm extremely stressed out, as
1. Will it work if i zip up my entire old terminal and overwrite my new terminal with my old one with all 1900 FREE MQL5 indicators ? I only use free indicators on MQL5, no paid ones yet. Or do i have to download all 1900 indicators all over again. From those, i ofcourse only use a few selected indicators. So obviously, i would download just those to save time initially (that's what i started doing last night, until i logged in this morning to encounter this issue). But unfortunately, i already had all of them saved to my indicator folder. Now, to build up that library all over again, is disappointingly time consuming. I'm very worried cause i need a few key indicators, that can only be found here on MQL5 (free), in order to continue trading. My old PC is not reliable anymore, so i bought a new one. So, if i can't access those indicators anymore, it will greatly impact my trading, as i built my entire strategy around a few of them.
2. I'm not sure what to do. Every single other website and service works, except for MQL5. I have to use a VPN just to type these messages. Other websites, i dont have to use the VPN inorder to access them.
3. I will send a screenshot here of what i'm seeing on the bot. There are no buttons displayed to me, like you are seeing on your end. Please see attached screenshot below:
Like i said, I'm extremely stressed out, as
1. No! (assuming you are referring to Market products and not CodeBase publications)
2. Something is interfering with your connection, but only you can do the necessary troubleshooting. All we can do is offer suggestions, and you will find those by running a search on the forum and reading about the various related issues by users in the past.
3. Your screenshot does show buttons. It asked if you have an account, and the buttons are "Yes", "No", "Quit Chat". Seems obvious to me.
Most of your stress is due to your own misunderstandings, so it is up to you to calm down and think more logically.
- Market products, even if free, are encrypted and signed with a hardware ID, so you can't just copy them to a new device. They must be properly re-downloaded and activated on the new device, so as to be signed based on the new hardware ID.
- The "human" support is here on the forum, which is a user to user support system. We are all normal users here, even most of us moderators.
- 403 error is usually a localised issue, not an IP ban. If it were an IP ban you would simply get a blank screen. Run a search here on the forum about 403 errors. The reasons are many, but in most cases is due to some issue on your own computer or the Internet Service Provider.
- Creating another user account is not going to help (nor is it allowed). Market products are associated with your MQL5 Community Account ID, so another account will not have access to paid products, nor your product history. Free products will just be signed differently.
- As for your "horrendous shock, disappointment and stress", you should also consider your own lack of understanding of how things work, before placing all the blame on others.
Hi Fernando.
Thanks for your prompt reply. Apologies for sounding rude. It is not my intention, i am just very worried and panicking right now. I agree i should've read all the rules. I now understand your point of the individual Hardware ID's for MQL5 indicators, and realize that i would need to download them all over again , even though it's time-consuming.
With regards to the 403 error and being unable to access MQL5 site without using a VPN, i think i may have a clue now as to what could be the problem. I just remembered now, that the company who built my PC, disabled location service on my PC. When i try to enable it, it asks me to contact my Device Administrator to turn it back on. Could this be why MQL5 site has logged me out on both my PC's and doesn't let me access the site on any of my devices, including my smartphone, all connected to my home wifi. My old PC, has Windows location service Enabled, and i never encountered this issue on there. Only encountered it last night when i signed in to my new Mt5 Terminal on the new PC.
Can you have more than one MT5 terminal on more than one PC, connected to the same MQL5 Account ?
1. Will it work if i zip up my entire old terminal and overwrite my new terminal with my old one with all 1900 FREE MQL5 indicators ? I only use free indicators on MQL5, no paid ones yet.
MQL5 Market products are having activations which are calculated per computer/hardware and per OS/Windows version and per your forum username.
So, if you want to use same indicators on the other computer so you need to download them from the Market tab of Metatrader on the same way as you already did it (in case you will have same forum username on the other computer; because forum username is Community tab login in Metatrader).
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2. Where is the Human Support.
The human support is working/dealing with financial issues. The human support for the technical issues is started from the forum.
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3. Why have i been logged out and can't access the MQL5 page.
I agree with Michael Charles Schefe- it is most probably host file issue.
Read this thread with all the reasons/situations explained (incl about how to contact with support) and about what to do for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/494102
- 2025.08.27
- www.mql5.com
Unknown. Maybe yes, but most probably not. It may also depend on how you setup your profile here on the site. There are some security settings that may be affecting your connection ...
Below is a screenshot of my own settings. Yours may be set differently ...
1. No! (assuming you are referring to Market products and not CodeBase publications)
2. Something is interfering with your connection, but only you can do the necessary troubleshooting. All we can do is offer suggestions, and you will find those by running a search on the forum and reading about the various related issues by users in the past.
3. Your screenshot does show buttons. It asked if you have an account, and the buttons are "Yes", "No", "Quit Chat". Seems obvious to me.
Most of your stress is due to your own misunderstandings, so it is up to you to calm down and think more logically.
I found this message on the forum with the similar issue. Should i follow what Sergey did on Page 2 ? https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/494102
I was referring to not seeing the other buttons to contact a Human Support Member, like Sergey shows in the above link. It asks me to login and try again (screenshot below).
- 2025.08.27
- www.mql5.com
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Last night, i started setting up a new terminal on my new PC. I sent all the free indicators that i downloaded from MQL5 from my old PC to my new one. However, when trying to apply them to the chart, it doesn't work. It only works on my old PC. So, i then deleted all the indicators from the data folder on my new terminal, then proceeded to login with my MQL5 account on my new terminal. It worked and i started downloading the indicators all over again, one by one. When i open my terminal this morning, i find that i have been signed out of my MQL5 account on both PC's, even though i never logged out of my MQL5 account on both PC's. I now can't even access the MQL5 website. It comes up with a 403 error message. All other websites work, except for MQL5. This is extremely frustrating and ridiculous. When i try contact the support, only the bot replies with generic prompts.
1. Why can't the free MQL5 indicators work if i send them from one PC to another. Every other indicator on the internet supports this, except MQL5 indicators. It is extremely ridiculous that i would have to download all 1900 free indicators all over again, one by one, just to setup my new terminal.
2. Where is the Human Support. This is such a big trading website and to see no human support contact or email is absolutely shocking. I don't seen any options on the service desk (under ''create a request for support'') . When i click on that, it just takes me to the Bot, which only has the generic prompts and a prompt to ''close the chat''. There's no other options to click on, to be transferred to a Human Support member.
3. Why have i been logged out and can't access the MQL5 page. I had to use a VPN now, to be able to login and type this message. Otherwise, it wouldn't have been possible. I then tried to create another MQL5 account with my VPN. It allows me to sign in, but i can't activate it and cant download any of my indicators that i have been using for months until this point.
Can someone please assist me ASAP, as this is horrendous and shouldn't have happened in the first place. This is a shocking experience from MQL5. I have never encountered this with any other trading website or indicators. Only massive inconvenience here from MQL5.
I am extremely disappointed and stressed out, as i need certain indicators here from MQL5 in order to continue trading.