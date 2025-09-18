Access to www.mql5.com was denied

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When I visit https://www.mql5.com/ I now get this message:  

You don't have authorization to view this page. HTTP ERROR 403

It always worked. What is wrong?

[Deleted]  

And how did you post this topic if you are getting an error? Please explain in more detail!

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

And how did you post this topic if you are getting an error? Please explain in more detail!

Hello Fernando,

I can't reach mql5.com from my home network anymore. Apparently I am blocked or something, but why?

Because when I connect from another network (different IP adres) it seems to work. 
Do you have enough details?

[Deleted]  
Mohammed Ibrahiem Rasoelbaks #I can't reach mql5.com from my home network anymore. Apparently I am blocked or something, but why? Because when I connect from another network (different IP adres) it seems to work. Do you have enough details?


I don't think that is the reason, because usually when one's IP is blocked you simply get a blank screen. It is more probable, that something is wrong on your home network or computer there.

However, contact the Service Desk and provide details about your IP address and ask if it is blocked. We can't help you much in the forum. Moderator's are just normal users.

Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:


I don't think that is the reason, because usually when one's IP is blocked you simply get a blank screen. It is more probable, that something is wrong on your home network or computer there.

However, contact the Service Desk and provide details about your IP address and ask if it is blocked. We can't help you much in the forum. Moderator's are just normal users.

How to contact the servicedesk? I visited https://www.mql5.com/en/contact but the 'MQL5 Helper BOT' only give machine/standard answers? So I can't provide any specific info it seems.

Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
[Deleted]  
Mohammed Ibrahiem Rasoelbaks #:

How to contact the servicedesk? I visited https://www.mql5.com/en/contact but the 'MQL5 Helper BOT' only give machine/standard answers? So I can't provide any specific info it seems.

"Account" → "Account Banned" → then type a message about your issue an IP at the bottom and send it ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

"Account" → "Account Banned" → then type a message about your issue an IP at the bottom and send it ...


Already tried it. Screenshot also attached. I get this Bot reply only:

I don't understand. Please select one of the possible answers.

MQL5 Bot reply

[Deleted]  
Mohammed Ibrahiem Rasoelbaks #Already tried it. Screenshot also attached. I get this Bot reply only: I don't understand. Please select one of the possible answers.

I agree, and I apologise for not being able to offer a better answer. We moderators are normal users, not admin.

I too, am having difficulty getting the chat-bot to pass onto a human message. It keeps saying ...


 
Mohammed Ibrahiem Rasoelbaks:
You don't have authorization to view this page. HTTP ERROR 403

Personally, I had "host file" issue and I had error 403 (with new computer on Windows 11 for example).

-------------------

My experience.

1. Dynamic IP.
When I got banned by IP ("fake ban by IP") so I switch modem/router to be OFF (together with computer to be OFF), waited for 1 or few minutes and switch modem/router (together with computer) to be ON.
My IP is changed by this action, and everything is fine.

This method is good for the people who are having internet with dynamic IP.

2. Static IP.
I do not have static IP but the people reported that this "fake ban by IP" is not permanent ban: if you wait for one or two days so the ban will be lifted by itself. So, if you have static IP (if you are paying to internet provider for IP to be the static one) so you can use some other internet provider (mobile internet in my case for example) for one or two days. And after that - use you home internet once again to be sure that this fake ban was already lifted.

What is "fake ban by IP"? This is IP which became to be the same with the IP of the spammer who was banned by IP some time ago.

------------------

Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
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Sergey Golubev #:
And there is "hosts file" issue: the thread (English), post with instruction about HowTo.
If you have issue to visit webpage (this forum for example) so you may have "host file" issue.
 
Yes, you can ask the service desk ... but "host file" issue is not related to any ban (and error 403 is not always related to any banning from mql5 internet portal) so the service desk will not help in all the cases/situation.

But, anyway, if you want to contact with the service desk - read this thread:
How get in touch to Service Desk about technical problem?  
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How get in touch to Service Desk about technical problem? - How to get in touch to Service Desk about incorrect data on Economic Calendar
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  • www.mql5.com
How to get in touch to service desk about incorrect data on economic calendar. Service desk request wrong signal flags. For any technical questions and suggestions, please use the forum. How get in touch to service desk about technical problem
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