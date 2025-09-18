Access to www.mql5.com was denied
And how did you post this topic if you are getting an error? Please explain in more detail!
And how did you post this topic if you are getting an error? Please explain in more detail!
Hello Fernando,
I can't reach mql5.com from my home network anymore. Apparently I am blocked or something, but why?
Because when I connect from another network (different IP adres) it seems to work.
Do you have enough details?
I don't think that is the reason, because usually when one's IP is blocked you simply get a blank screen. It is more probable, that something is wrong on your home network or computer there.
However, contact the Service Desk and provide details about your IP address and ask if it is blocked. We can't help you much in the forum. Moderator's are just normal users.
- www.mql5.com
I don't think that is the reason, because usually when one's IP is blocked you simply get a blank screen. It is more probable, that something is wrong on your home network or computer there.
However, contact the Service Desk and provide details about your IP address and ask if it is blocked. We can't help you much in the forum. Moderator's are just normal users.
How to contact the servicedesk? I visited https://www.mql5.com/en/contact but the 'MQL5 Helper BOT' only give machine/standard answers? So I can't provide any specific info it seems.
- www.mql5.com
How to contact the servicedesk? I visited https://www.mql5.com/en/contact but the 'MQL5 Helper BOT' only give machine/standard answers? So I can't provide any specific info it seems.
"Account" → "Account Banned" → then type a message about your issue an IP at the bottom and send it ...
I agree, and I apologise for not being able to offer a better answer. We moderators are normal users, not admin.
I too, am having difficulty getting the chat-bot to pass onto a human message. It keeps saying ...
You don't have authorization to view this page. HTTP ERROR 403
- There are many reasons for error 403, and the reasons (and about what to do) are summarized to the following blog post: Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
- And there is "hosts file" issue: the thread (English), post #3 with instruction about HowTo.
Personally, I had "host file" issue and I had error 403 (with new computer on Windows 11 for example).
-------------------
My experience.
1. Dynamic IP.
When I got banned by IP ("fake ban by IP") so I switch modem/router to be OFF (together with computer to be OFF), waited for 1 or few minutes and switch modem/router (together with computer) to be ON.
My IP is changed by this action, and everything is fine.
This method is good for the people who are having internet with dynamic IP.
2. Static IP.
I do not have static IP but the people reported that this "fake ban by IP" is not permanent ban: if you wait for one or two days so the ban will be lifted by itself. So, if you have static IP (if you are paying to internet provider for IP to be the static one) so you can use some other internet provider (mobile internet in my case for example) for one or two days. And after that - use you home internet once again to be sure that this fake ban was already lifted.
What is "fake ban by IP"? This is IP which became to be the same with the IP of the spammer who was banned by IP some time ago.
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- 2025.02.19
- www.mql5.com
And there is "hosts file" issue: the thread (English), post #3 with instruction about HowTo.
But, anyway, if you want to contact with the service desk - read this thread:
How get in touch to Service Desk about technical problem?
- 2025.02.11
- www.mql5.com
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When I visit https://www.mql5.com/ I now get this message:
You don't have authorization to view this page. HTTP ERROR 403
It always worked. What is wrong?