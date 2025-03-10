MQL5 connection issues on VPS

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I am able to connect to MQL5 on my regular platform... but on my VPS all I get is the above view and... which does not recognize my password, or any password which I have applied for repeatedly.

What am I doing wrong?

Thanks for any helpful thoughts

Nick

 

I'm not able to access to MQL5 website on any vps ( London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam  ) ! It says " Access to MQL5 was denied " there is no restriction from VPS providers ! HTTP Error 403 


Screenshot attached with WINMTR info as well :( 

Files:
5_e14.JPG  196 kb
 
Nick Cate:


I am able to connect to MQL5 on my regular platform... but on my VPS all I get is the above view and... which does not recognize my password, or any password which I have applied for repeatedly.

What am I doing wrong?

Thanks for any helpful thoughts

Nick

I think - your issue is related to host file (which was probably was solved as you posted it long time ago sorry) -  please find some information about:

mql5 website not loading on my laptop - Can I get pop-up block on my laptop? This is how do I fix the problem?
mql5 website not loading on my laptop - Can I get pop-up block on my laptop? This is how do I fix the problem?
  • 2023.12.15
  • clinton921
  • www.mql5.com
We cleared the cache, tried 3 different browsers (chrome, firefox & edge) i have no pop-up blockers we removed firewalls even. I was just helping someone else with this same issue (website appearing as text only, affecting a specific pc but not other devices on the same internet connection) on another thread
 
SYED HUSSNAIN AMEER #:

I'm not able to access to MQL5 website on any vps ( London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam  ) ! It says " Access to MQL5 was denied " there is no restriction from VPS providers ! HTTP Error 403 


Screenshot attached with WINMTR info as well :( 

There are many reasons for error 403 (it may be temporary ban for several hours or termanent ban).
All the reasons (incl ban foor Zomro provider and subnets of Zomro) are described on this blog post:

Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more

You can check to find your reason for example

Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
  • 2025.02.19
  • www.mql5.com
Many traders are using MQL5 VPS , and this VPS is having a lot of advantadges, for example - the traders do not lose activations when they  migrate/synhronize their MT4/MT5 environment to MQL5
 

It seems that non-MQ VPS with old OS-versions are not allowed any more.

See here for example: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/481618

Connection to XXXX lost - OVH Canadá Servers - What you need to know about a communication problem with MT5?
Connection to XXXX lost - OVH Canadá Servers - What you need to know about a communication problem with MT5?
  • 2025.02.17
  • Yohan Lopes
  • www.mql5.com
Recently we have identified that there is a communication problem between our datacenter and mt5. It seems that the mt4 servers work perfectly on our network, but mt5 cannot connect. Is there a contact where i can request technical support for mt5
 
Carl Schreiber #:

It seems that non-MQ VPS with old OS-versions are not allowed any more.

See here for example: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/481618

Non-MQ VPS providers are allowed ... but not all of them.
For example - Zomro VPS provider was banned together with all subnets ( look at post ).

And as I see from screenshot on post - it is Webzilla,  Netherlands - which may be subnet of Zomro.
Or his VPS was temporarily banned by IP (temporarily - means: for sereval hours up to 1 or 2 days).

--------------------

See here for example: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/481618

This is Zomro on example:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Connection to XXXX lost - OVH Canadá Servers

Ricardo Dacosta, 2025.02.19 22:13

Could you check if my VPS provider has been banned?  185.231.71.244

I had created a thread but somehow got removed. 


I used this website to check: https://www.iplocation.net/ip-lookup
MQL5 connection issues on VPS
MQL5 connection issues on VPS
  • 2024.06.21
  • Nick Cate
  • www.mql5.com
I am able to connect to MQL5 on my regular platform... but on my VPS all I get is the above view and...
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Or his VPS was temporarily banned by IP (temporarily - means: for sereval hours up to 1 or 2 days).

Example: one user on Russian forum reported about error 403 (and it is not VPS, - it is his home PC).
He provided some data about his internet and we (forum users) discovered that it was "fake ban by IP" (his IP became as IP of banned spamer just because he is having dynamic IP - not fixed/static one).

He did not want to wait for one or two days for this temporary ban will be lifted (and he did not want to write to the service desk) so ... he just re-start his router to checge his IP.

Не работает сайт Mql5.com - Попробуйте обновить браузер.
Не работает сайт Mql5.com - Попробуйте обновить браузер.
  • 2020.03.06
  • Sergey Dzyublik
  • www.mql5.com
В меню браузера пункт это что-то неубиваемое застревает в кешах. куков не помогает - только при обновлении это слетает. Скриншоты вы-же из какого-то браузера сюда постите. Скриншоты были из Яндекс Браузера и второй из Оперы
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