MQL5 connection issues on VPS
I'm not able to access to MQL5 website on any vps ( London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam ) ! It says " Access to MQL5 was denied " there is no restriction from VPS providers ! HTTP Error 403
Screenshot attached with WINMTR info as well :(
I am able to connect to MQL5 on my regular platform... but on my VPS all I get is the above view and... which does not recognize my password, or any password which I have applied for repeatedly.
What am I doing wrong?
Thanks for any helpful thoughts
Nick
I think - your issue is related to host file (which was probably was solved as you posted it long time ago sorry) - please find some information about:
- the thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/458988
- decision (solved): #8 and #14 and #3
- 2023.12.15
- clinton921
- www.mql5.com
I'm not able to access to MQL5 website on any vps ( London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam ) ! It says " Access to MQL5 was denied " there is no restriction from VPS providers ! HTTP Error 403
Screenshot attached with WINMTR info as well :(
There are many reasons for error 403 (it may be temporary ban for several hours or termanent ban).
All the reasons (incl ban foor Zomro provider and subnets of Zomro) are described on this blog post:
You can check to find your reason for example
- 2025.02.19
- www.mql5.com
It seems that non-MQ VPS with old OS-versions are not allowed any more.
See here for example: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/481618
- 2025.02.17
- Yohan Lopes
- www.mql5.com
It seems that non-MQ VPS with old OS-versions are not allowed any more.
See here for example: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/481618
Non-MQ VPS providers are allowed ... but not all of them.
For example - Zomro VPS provider was banned together with all subnets ( look at post #19).
And as I see from screenshot on post #1 - it is Webzilla, Netherlands - which may be subnet of Zomro.
Or his VPS was temporarily banned by IP (temporarily - means: for sereval hours up to 1 or 2 days).
--------------------
See here for example: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/481618
This is Zomro on example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Connection to XXXX lost - OVH Canadá Servers
Ricardo Dacosta, 2025.02.19 22:13
Could you check if my VPS provider has been banned? 185.231.71.244
I had created a thread but somehow got removed.
- 2024.06.21
- Nick Cate
- www.mql5.com
Or his VPS was temporarily banned by IP (temporarily - means: for sereval hours up to 1 or 2 days).
Example: one user on Russian forum reported about error 403 (and it is not VPS, - it is his home PC).
He provided some data about his internet and we (forum users) discovered that it was "fake ban by IP" (his IP became as IP of banned spamer just because he is having dynamic IP - not fixed/static one).
He did not want to wait for one or two days for this temporary ban will be lifted (and he did not want to write to the service desk) so ... he just re-start his router to checge his IP.
- 2020.03.06
- Sergey Dzyublik
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I am able to connect to MQL5 on my regular platform... but on my VPS all I get is the above view and... which does not recognize my password, or any password which I have applied for repeatedly.
What am I doing wrong?
Thanks for any helpful thoughts
Nick