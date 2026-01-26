Libraries: SingleTesterCache
All statistics that are in the Single Run Report are available. Previously, much of this was impossible to get even if you have the source of the Expert Advisor.
double ghpr; // geometric mean transaction double ghprpercent; // geometric mean transaction in per cent double ahpr; // arithmetic mean of the transaction double ahprpercent; // arithmetic mean of transactions in per cent double zscore; // series test double zscorepercent; // serial test in per cent double lrcorr; // correlation coefficient of linear regression double lrstderror; // standard error of balance deviation from linear regression double corr_prf_mfe; // correlation between mfe and profit double corr_prf_mae; // correlation between mae and profit double corr_mfe_mae; // correlation between mae and mfe double mfe_a; // correlation between mfe and profit, coefficient for linear regression line double mfe_b; // correlation between mfe and profit, coefficient for linear regression line double mae_a; // correlation between mae and profit, coefficient for linear regression line double mae_b; // correlation between mae and profit, coefficient for linear regression line UINT in_per_hours[24]; // distribution of inputs by hours UINT in_per_week_days[7]; // distribution of inputs by day of the week UINT in_per_months[12]; // distribution of inputs by month double out_per_hours[24][2]; // distribution of inputs by hours double out_per_week_days[7][2]; // distribution of inputs by day of the week double out_per_months[12][2]; // distribution of inputs by month INT64 holding_time_min; // minimum position holding time INT64 holding_time_max; // maximum position holding time INT64 holding_time_avr; // average position holding time
The current version of the tst format does not have the following data
- Time in milliseconds.
- PositionID.
- MagicNumber.
Reproduction of several bugs. Run the Expert Advisor in the Tester on a hedge account.
#include <MT4Orders.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16006 #define Ask SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK) #define PAUSE 100000 void OnTick() { static bool FirstRun = true; if (FirstRun) { OrderSend(_Symbol, OP_BUY, 1, Ask, 0, 0, 0); Sleep(PAUSE); OrderSend(_Symbol, OP_BUY, 2, Ask, 0, 0, 0); Sleep(PAUSE); if (OrderSelect(0, SELECT_BY_POS)) OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), OrderClosePrice(), 0); Sleep(PAUSE * 2); if (OrderSelect(0, SELECT_BY_POS)) OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), OrderClosePrice(), 0); Sleep(PAUSE * 2); TesterWithdrawal(100); FirstRun = false; } } void OnDeinit( const int ) { const int Total = OrdersHistoryTotal(); for (int i = 0; i < Total; i++) if (OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY)) { OrderPrint(); Print(OrderTicketID()); // MT5-PositionID } }
We get this
2020.01.08 23:59:58 #1 2020.01.01 00:00:00 balance 0.00 0.00000 0.00000 0.00000 2020.01.01 00:00:00 0.00000 0.00 0.00 100000.00 0 2020.01.08 23:59:58 0 2020.01.08 23:59:58 #4 2020.01.02 06:00:00 buy 1.00 EURUSD 1.12137 0.00000 0.00000 2020.01.02 06:03:20 1.12132 -3.56 0.00 -4.46 0 2020.01.08 23:59:58 2 2020.01.08 23:59:58 #5 2020.01.02 06:01:40 buy 2.00 EURUSD 1.12137 0.00000 0.00000 2020.01.02 06:06:40 1.12129 -7.14 0.00 -14.27 0 2020.01.08 23:59:58 3 2020.01.08 23:59:58 #6 2020.01.02 06:10:00 balance 0.00 0.00000 0.00000 0.00000 2020.01.02 06:10:00 0.00000 0.00 0.00 -100.00 withdrawal 0 2020.01.08 23:59:58 0
Next, we read the corresponding tst-file with the script.
#include <fxsaber\SingleTesterCache\SingleTesterCache.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/27611 #include <fxsaber\MultiTester\MTTester.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/26132 void OnStart() { uchar Bytes2[]; if (MTTESTER::GetLastTstCache(Bytes2) != -1) // If it was possible to read the last cache record of a single run { const SINGLETESTERCACHE SingleTesterCache(Bytes2); // Drive it into the corresponding object. for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(SingleTesterCache.Positions); i++) Print(SingleTesterCache.Positions[i].ToString()); } }
It will display data on positions
id = 0 mfe = 0.0 mae = -8.029999999999999 profit = -4.46 lifetime = 00:03:20 id = 0 mfe = 0.0 mae = -21.4 profit = -14.27 lifetime = 00:05:00 id = 0 mfe = 0.0 mae = 0.0 profit = 0.0 lifetime = 00:00:00
If we compare everything in this post, the following bugs are formulated.
- Null id's instead of the correct id's.
- Commission and swap are not taken into account when calculating the profit.
- Withdrawal-trade is mistakenly included in the number of closed trading positions.
Instead of set-files I now use tst-files. You can switch between them very quickly, having not only input parameters, but also full backtests.
It is a pity that it is impossible to combine different TSs into a portfolio because of the lack of millisecond data in tst.
I hope the developers will start using the existing fields to their full potential
INT64 TradeDeal::time_create; // record creation time INT64 TradeOrder::time_setup; // time of order reception from the client to the system INT64 TradeOrder::time_done; // time of order cancellation
by writing the time value in milliseconds instead of seconds.
In general, in practice to demonstrate all the coolness of using tst do not give very small defects of tst. It should be corrected.
// Interactive single pass balance graph. #include <fxsaber\SingleTesterCache\SingleTesterCache.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/27611 #include <fxsaber\MultiTester\MTTester.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/26132 #include <..\Files\Graph.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18801 #import "shell32.dll" int ShellExecuteW( int, string, string, string, string, int ); #import #define BASEPATH (::TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH) + "\\MQL5\\Files\\") bool CreateBalanceData( const SINGLETESTERCACHE &SingleTesterCache, const string FileName = "exdat.txt" ) { const int handle = FileOpen(FileName, FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT | FILE_ANSI); const bool Res = (handle != INVALID_HANDLE); if (Res) { FileWriteString(handle, "var dat1=[\n"); for (uint i = 0; i < SingleTesterCache.Header.equities_total; i++) FileWriteString(handle, "[" + (string)((long)SingleTesterCache.TradeState[i].time * 1000) + "," + ::DoubleToString(SingleTesterCache.TradeState[i].balance, 2) + "],\n"); FileWriteString(handle, "];\n"); FileWriteString(handle, "var T1=dat1[0][0];\n"); FileWriteString(handle, "var T2=dat1[dat1.length-1][0];\n"); FileWriteString(handle, "var nTrades=dat1.length;\n"); FileWriteString(handle, "var Balance=" + ::DoubleToString(SingleTesterCache.TradeState[SingleTesterCache.Header.equities_total - 1].balance, 2) + ";\n"); FileWriteString(handle, "var Currency=\"" + (SingleTesterCache.Header.trade_pips ? "Pips" : SingleTesterCache.Header.trade_currency[]) + "\";\n"); FileClose(handle); } return(Res); } void OnStart() { uchar Bytes2[]; if (MTTESTER::GetLastTstCache(Bytes2) != -1) // If it was possible to read the last cache record of a single run { const SINGLETESTERCACHE SingleTesterCache(Bytes2); // Drive it into the corresponding object. const string FileName = "Report.htm"; uchar Array[]; if ((StringToCharArray(StrMQH, Array) > 0) && FileSave(FileName, Array) && CreateBalanceData(SingleTesterCache)) ShellExecuteW(0, "Open", BASEPATH + FileName, NULL, NULL, 3); } }
If we replace
TradeState[i].balance -> TradeState[i].equity
it's an equity graph.
The volume of trades/orders is incorrectly written in tst. It is always calculated as if SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE = 100 000.
If a different value is set, it has no effect on the volume value in tst.
in practice to demonstrate all the coolness of using tst in practice is not given at all by small shortcomings of tst. It should be corrected.
Thefirst swallow.
- www.mql5.com
- 2020.01.16
- www.mql5.com
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/732868#comment_14614000
Answered there.
I don't know how it happens on blogs, is the appearance of a new comment (if it's not a reply) signalled somehow? Or is it better to post in one of the forum threads where new comments are visible?
Why didn't they publish it in the KB? It would be more convenient.
So where to post for prompt response?
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SingleTesterCache:
Tester's single pass data.
Author: fxsaber