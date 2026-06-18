VPS Provider Blocks MQL5 Login (403 Error) – Any Solutions? - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
By what ever reason MQ stopped working with netcup. We don't know why so it is just my guess that e.g. netcup offers a server version that is toooooo old (and cheap therefore) but does not support the new features of modern cpu, ram, ... that makes the terminal fast?
So as MQ wrote start searching for another VPS provider and check it with a MQ demo account.
At different points of the world. Why did you not go to the VPS page and see for yourself?
Netcup user here with the same issue. Has anyone found a solution?
The MetaQuotes service desk refuses to give a reason for banning one of the largest and most reputed VPS providers in the market currently. This behavior from MetaQuotes raises suspicion and many users agrees it is unacceptable.
Perhaps MetaQuotes is trying to corner NetCup out of the market because they are perceived as competition for their own MetaTrader VPS service. This would be a clear antitrust case in many jurisdictions. Thoughts?
I just managed to get MT4 running on a root server run by netcup.
The MQL5 support is a joke - asked them to unblock but apparently they can't name any reason why they won't unblock or why it's blocked. Just a
"Please try another VPS provider or the built-in VPS"
and a
"For certain reasons, that VPS is blocked". after asking for additional reasoning. They could also just say, "we want no competition and everyone must use our services". The legal viewpoint on this would be very interesting indeed!
However - I don't wanted to switch to another VPS provider, so I tried several approaches and finally one worked:
I just managed to get MT4 running on a root server run by netcup.
The MQL5 support is a joke - asked them to unblock but apparently they can't name any reason why they won't unblock or why it's blocked. Just a
"Please try another VPS provider or the built-in VPS"
and a
"For certain reasons, that VPS is blocked". after asking for additional reasoning. They could also just say, "we want no competition and everyone must use our services". The legal viewpoint on this would be very interesting indeed!
However - I don't wanted to switch to another VPS provider, so I tried several approaches and finally one worked:
This is a ChatGPT answer about your concerns:
"MQL5.com blocks and blacklists some VPS providers mainly for serious violations of their Market policies and platform security rules. These violations typically include:
Allowing or promoting the use of cracked or pirated MQL5 Market products (like EAs, indicators, utilities).
Copying, distributing, or selling unauthorized versions of paid MQL5.com products without permission.
Running cracked versions of MetaTrader platforms (MT4/MT5) or modifying the terminals in unsupported ways.
Hosting activities that lead to mass copyright infringement or violate MQL5's licensing agreements.
Since MQL5 Market protections (licensing, activations, encryption) are a huge part of their business model and protect developers’ rights, they take these issues very seriously.
Thus, if a VPS provider is found tolerating or even ignoring such behavior, MQL5 blacklists their IP ranges, and users of those VPSs may face connection problems like:
Failing to connect to the MQL5.com community via MT4/MT5.
Failing to install or run MQL5 Market products properly.
Problems with product activations or license checks."
...
Yep, this sounds more like a professional answer. They should hire AI to do their support although this also does not help at all - but those 1 sentence replies without answering nor tackling any of my questions are just ridiculous. If it wasn't so unprofessional, it would be hilarious.
The Service Desk receives thousands of messages every day, so I guess they are doing the best they can.
Yep, this sounds more like a professional answer. They should hire AI to do their support although this also does not help at all - but those 1 sentence replies without answering nor tackling any of my questions are just ridiculous. If it wasn't so unprofessional, it would be hilarious.
MetaQuotes already replied, and it was about 5 years ago.
It was about Zomro VPS provider:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
Why is access to the www.mql4.com website closed?
Renat Fatkhullin , 2020.11.17 12:16It works exactly as intended.
I think - it is the same situation with netcup.
-------------------
ChatGPT combined the reply from this forum, and you can find the answer too by search the forum as well (same with ChatGPT for example).
I just managed to get MT4 running on a root server run by netcup.
The MQL5 support is a joke - asked them to unblock but apparently they can't name any reason why they won't unblock or why it's blocked. Just a
"Please try another VPS provider or the built-in VPS"
and a
"For certain reasons, that VPS is blocked". after asking for additional reasoning. They could also just say, "we want no competition and everyone must use our services". The legal viewpoint on this would be very interesting indeed!
However - I don't wanted to switch to another VPS provider, so I tried several approaches and finally one worked:
Thanks for sharing this solution @Wytrade!
I wonder why it works for you in bottles on Linux if MetaQuotes is banning the IP at the server level. Did you also change NetCup server location?