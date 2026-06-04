New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4755: General improvements - page 8

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

What can be the utility of the function ArrayIsSeries ?

Alain Verleyen, 2013.05.23 09:34

I wonder why this function exist and how it can be used for an useful task ?

There is often confusion among programmers between this function and ArrayGetAsSeries, even in some good articles. Maybe there is historical reason or I miss something.


 
Alain Verleyen #:

The naming is confusing, but purposes are clear: "IsSeries" provides a read-only indication, that the array is managed/allocated by the terminal itself (handed over via OnCalculate parameter), whereas "AsSeries" is a writable property to get/set ordering of the array (it can be "IsSeries" or not "IsSeries").

 
Stanislav Korotky #:

The naming is confusing, but purposes are clear: "IsSeries" provides a read-only indication, that the array is managed/allocated by the terminal itself (handed over via OnCalculate parameter), whereas "AsSeries" is a writable property to get/set ordering of the array (it can be "IsSeries" or not "IsSeries").

Which is what is explained in the topic I linked, from 2013 !
 

Please fix "Scale fix", If I stretch the Y-axis again, the center immediately jumps out of the chart and becomes invisible.


 
Hello sir,

I use MT5 on Ubuntu but the graphic not working correctly , How to fix
 
Ty Sreng #Hello sir, I use MT5 on Ubuntu but the graphic not working correctly , How to fix

Hi Ty,

I'm sorry, but what you're describing is like saying "my car doesn't work, help me"; it could be many things. Please provide more details so I can assist you better.

However, in many cases this is working:


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT5 view settings

Alain Verleyen, 2017.10.21 18:25

I had similar problem and solve it this way :

  1. Terminal started. 
  2. File menu->Open Data Folder
  3. Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
  4. Close the MT5 terminal.
  5. Delete the file Terminal.ini
  6. Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).

 
Good day team

Please consider adding more time frames such as 15 sec and 30 sec.
 
Sameer Abuwak #:
Good day team

Please consider adding more time frames such as 15 sec and 30 sec.

Search the Market and the CodeBase.

A quick DuckDuckGo search for "mql5 seconds chart" returned about a half dozen relevant results.

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Search the Market and the CodeBase.

A quick DuckDuckGo search for "mql5 seconds chart" returned about a half dozen relevant results.

Hi, 

Thanx for this. I am aware of the indicators. Just want it to be a native feature.
 
Hello Devs. 
I would like to do a feature request, to revamp timeframe switching to a wheel. We can have the first wheel, when you tap the empty space and then you hold the timeframe option to circularly scroll to the timeframe you want and once released the timeframe is selected and changed. 

It might not need to be nested like I said above, I'm just saying a timeframe wheel which includes nearly all the timeframes is quicker and efficient

Thank you guys for the great work so far.
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