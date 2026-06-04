New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4755: General improvements - page 8
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
What can be the utility of the function ArrayIsSeries ?
Alain Verleyen, 2013.05.23 09:34
I wonder why this function exist and how it can be used for an useful task ?
There is often confusion among programmers between this function and ArrayGetAsSeries, even in some good articles. Maybe there is historical reason or I miss something.
The naming is confusing, but purposes are clear: "IsSeries" provides a read-only indication, that the array is managed/allocated by the terminal itself (handed over via OnCalculate parameter), whereas "AsSeries" is a writable property to get/set ordering of the array (it can be "IsSeries" or not "IsSeries").
The naming is confusing, but purposes are clear: "IsSeries" provides a read-only indication, that the array is managed/allocated by the terminal itself (handed over via OnCalculate parameter), whereas "AsSeries" is a writable property to get/set ordering of the array (it can be "IsSeries" or not "IsSeries").
Please fix "Scale fix", If I stretch the Y-axis again, the center immediately jumps out of the chart and becomes invisible.
I use MT5 on Ubuntu but the graphic not working correctly , How to fix
Hi Ty,
I'm sorry, but what you're describing is like saying "my car doesn't work, help me"; it could be many things. Please provide more details so I can assist you better.
However, in many cases this is working:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT5 view settings
Alain Verleyen, 2017.10.21 18:25
I had similar problem and solve it this way :
Good day team
Search the Market and the CodeBase.
A quick DuckDuckGo search for "mql5 seconds chart" returned about a half dozen relevant results.
Search the Market and the CodeBase.
A quick DuckDuckGo search for "mql5 seconds chart" returned about a half dozen relevant results.